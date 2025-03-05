Visualizing Americans' Views On Aid To Ukraine By Political Party

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion, America’s views on Ukraine have shifted significantly.

Just months after the war broke out, 6% of Republicans polled by the Wall Street Journal said America was doing too much for Ukraine. By December of 2023, this share jumped to 56%. In line with Trump’s “America First” policies, many Republicans today want to cut military aid and instead focus on domestic issues.

This graphic, via Visual Capitalist's Dorothy Neufeld, shows America’s views on aid to Ukraine, based on data from YouGov.

Figures are based on a survey of 1,603 U.S. adults conducted between Feb 16-18, 2025.

Republicans Most in Favor of Decreasing Aid

As the table below shows, Americans hold mixed views on the Ukraine war, clearly influenced by their political party.

Overall, 30% of Americans think aid to Ukraine should be decreased, just surpassing those that think it should remain the same.

Notably, 45% of Republicans think that America should reduce military aid to Ukraine. An even greater share of Republicans (60%) think that U.S. foreign aid should be cut or eliminated altogether.

By contrast, Democrats are the most in favor of increasing military aid, at 35% in this party. Looking beyond views on aid, 62% of Americans sympathize with Ukraine compared to 4% with Russia in the ongoing conflict. Meanwhile, 24% do not sympathize with either.

