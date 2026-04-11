Visualizing America's Slide In 'Happiness Rankings' Since 2011

The United States has steadily slipped in the global happiness rankings over the past decade.

While it still ranks among the top 25 in the latest World Happiness Report, the U.S. is no longer close to the leading group of Nordic countries that consistently dominate the top spots.

This visualization, via Visual Capitalist's Niccolo Conte, tracks the U.S. happiness ranking from 2011 to 2025, based on data from the World Happiness Report 2026.

Each annual ranking is based on a three-year average of life evaluation survey responses rather than a single year. For example, the 2025 ranking reflects responses from 2023–2025.

The U.S. Has Fallen Outside the Top 20 Happiest Countries

The United States has not always ranked outside the top 20 happiest countries.

It placed 11th in 2011, then generally ranked between 13th and 17th through 2016.

From there, its position weakened, landing at 18th or 19th in four consecutive years from 2017 to 2020.

The decline accelerated more recently.

The U.S. dropped eight spots to 23rd in 2023, reached a low of 24th in 2024, and edged back to 23rd in 2025.

Overall, the country now ranks more than a dozen places lower than it did in 2011.

Reasons Behind the Decline in America’s Happiness

The sharp drop in 2023 reflects more than a single-year change.

Because rankings are based on three-year averages, the 2023 result captures responses from 2021 to 2023—a period shaped by the post-pandemic aftermath, rising inflation, and growing cost of living pressures.

Recent editions of the report point to several contributing factors. The World Happiness Report 2024 found that declining wellbeing among Americans under 30 played a major role. The 2025 report highlighted weakening social connection, noting that just over a quarter of U.S. adults reported eating all of their meals alone in 2023—up more than 50% since 2003. Separate analysis also links lower happiness to declining social trust.

The 2026 report adds another possible factor, suggesting that heavy smartphone-based social media use may be contributing to weaker adolescent wellbeing across English-speaking countries and Western Europe.

Taken together, the U.S. decline appears tied to weaker social ties, lower trust, and a sharper deterioration in wellbeing among younger Americans.

If you enjoyed today’s post, check out Ranked: The World’s Happiest Countries Over Time (2019–2024) on Voronoi.