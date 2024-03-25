Visualizing Asia's Massive Population Patterns By Density

Nearly 60% of the world’s 8 billion population lives in Asia: a vast continent sprawling over 44 million km², home to sprawling megacities, high-altitude deserts, the world’s biggest plateau, and impenetrable rainforests.

Visual Capitalist's Pallavi Rao visualizes Asia’s population patterns using data from WorldPop - a research group based out of the University of Southampton that tracks population growth and movement across the globe.

A spike on the map denotes higher population density.

Other figures in this article are sourced from World Population Review (population numbers) and the World Bank (area).

Ranked: Asia’s Countries By Population

Immediately the map visualizes at impressive scale a rather well-known fact: that India and China together account for 35% of the world’s population just by themselves.

Pakistan (ranked 4th in population) and Bangladesh (ranked 5th) together account for another 400 million people.

The role of the Himalayas in this distribution is understated: the mountain range is a source of ten major rivers, flowing to India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and China, providing fresh water to 1.3 billion people in its watershed.

Rank Country Population Area 1 🇮🇳 India 1,437,982,661 3,287,260 km² 2 🇨🇳 China 1,425,317,720 9,562,910 km² 3 🇮🇩 Indonesia 279,119,626 1,916,907 km² 4 🇵🇰 Pakistan 243,772,596 796,100 km² 5 🇧🇩 Bangladesh 174,173,808 147,570 km² 6 🇷🇺 Russia 144,101,449 17,098,250 km² 7 🇯🇵 Japan 122,833,540 377,974 km² 8 🇵🇭 Philippines 119,106,224 300,000 km² 9 🇻🇳 Vietnam 99,308,524 331,340 km² 10 🇮🇷 Iran 89,626,661 1,745,150 km² 11 🇹🇷 Turkey 86,127,389 785,350 km² 12 🇹🇭 Thailand 71,863,281 513,120 km² 13 🇲🇲 Myanmar 54,849,472 676,590 km² 14 🇰🇷 South Korea 51,756,284 100,430 km² 15 🇮🇶 Iraq 46,225,266 435,050 km² 16 🇦🇫 Afghanistan 43,026,322 652,860 km² 17 🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia 37,473,929 2,149,690 km² 18 🇺🇿 Uzbekistan 35,522,965 448,924 km² 19 🇾🇪 Yemen 34,982,136 555,000 km² 20 🇲🇾 Malaysia 34,562,556 330,411 km² 21 🇳🇵 Nepal 31,136,781 147,180 km² 22 🇰🇵 North Korea 26,220,850 120,540 km² 23 🇸🇾 Syria 24,010,759 185,180 km² 24 🇹🇼 Taiwan 23,942,522 36,197 km² 25 🇱🇰 Sri Lanka 21,933,155 65,610 km² 26 🇰🇿 Kazakhstan 19,764,158 2,724,900 km² 27 🇰🇭 Cambodia 17,071,236 181,040 km² 28 🇯🇴 Jordan 11,368,898 89,318 km² 29 🇦🇿 Azerbaijan 10,448,636 86,600 km² 30 🇹🇯 Tajikistan 10,277,238 141,379 km² 31 🇦🇪 UAE 9,569,300 98,648 km² 32 🇮🇱 Israel 9,272,228 22,070 km² 33 🇱🇦 Laos 7,736,681 236,800 km² 34 🇰🇬 Kyrgyzstan 6,807,948 199,950 km² 35 🇹🇲 Turkmenistan 6,573,631 488,100 km² 36 🇸🇬 Singapore 6,119,203 728 km² 37 🇵🇸 Palestine 5,494,963 6,025 km² 38 🇱🇧 Lebanon 5,257,501 10,450 km² 39 🇴🇲 Oman 4,692,824 309,500 km² 40 🇰🇼 Kuwait 4,337,703 17,820 km² 41 🇬🇪 Georgia 3,720,477 69,700 km² 42 🇲🇳 Mongolia 3,480,040 1,564,116 km² 43 🇦🇲 Armenia 2,777,979 29,743 km² 44 🇶🇦 Qatar 2,730,864 11,490 km² 45 🇧🇭 Bahrain 1,494,745 790 km² 46 🇹🇱 Timor-Leste 1,374,025 14,870 km² 47 🇨🇾 Cyprus 1,260,138 9,250 km² 48 🇧🇹 Bhutan 790,918 38,390 km² 49 🇲🇻 Maldives 518,765 300 km² 50 🇧🇳 Brunei 454,869 5,770 km²

Note: Russia and Georgia are typically regarded as European countries for cultural reasons, despite their geographic locations. They have been included in the dataset for context only.

Other countries that are covered by red: Indonesia (ranked 4th in population), Japan (ranked 7th), and the Philippines (8th), are all some of Asia’s most populous countries.

They also have some of the world’s densest cities:

Manila : 42,857 people/km²

Mumbai : 28,195 people/km²

Karachi : 24,000 people/km²

Jakarta: 14,464 people/km²

Tokyo and Beijing—despite being some of the world’s largest cities by population—record lower densities in comparison, helped by their much larger administrative areas.

But when sorted by average population density across the entire country, the ranks look a little bit different.

Ranked: Asia’s Countries By Population Density

The city state of Singapore is the densest country in Asia, with more than 8,000 people/km². Far behind it, the similarly sized in area Bahrain has one-sixth the population and ranks second (1,892/km²) in Asia’s densest countries.

Rank Country Population Density 1 🇸🇬 Singapore 8,405 people/km2 2 🇧🇭 Bahrain 1,892 people/km2 3 🇲🇻 Maldives 1,729 people/km2 4 🇧🇩 Bangladesh 1,180 people/km2 5 🇵🇸 Palestine 912 people/km2 6 🇹🇼 Taiwan 661 people/km2 7 🇰🇷 South Korea 515 people/km2 8 🇱🇧 Lebanon 503 people/km2 9 🇮🇳 India 437 people/km2 10 🇮🇱 Israel 420 people/km2 11 🇵🇭 Philippines 397 people/km2 12 🇱🇰 Sri Lanka 334 people/km2 13 🇯🇵 Japan 325 people/km2 14 🇵🇰 Pakistan 306 people/km2 15 🇻🇳 Vietnam 300 people/km2 16 🇰🇼 Kuwait 243 people/km2 17 🇶🇦 Qatar 238 people/km2 18 🇰🇵 North Korea 218 people/km2 19 🇳🇵 Nepal 212 people/km2 20 🇨🇳 China 149 people/km2 21 🇮🇩 Indonesia 146 people/km2 22 🇹🇭 Thailand 140 people/km2 23 🇨🇾 Cyprus 136 people/km2 24 🇸🇾 Syria 130 people/km2 25 🇯🇴 Jordan 127 people/km2 26 🇦🇿 Azerbaijan 120 people/km2 27 🇹🇷 Turkey 110 people/km2 28 🇮🇶 Iraq 106 people/km2 29 🇲🇾 Malaysia 105 people/km2 30 🇦🇪 UAE 97 people/km2 31 🇦🇲 Armenia 94 people/km2 32 🇰🇭 Cambodia 94 people/km2 33 🇹🇱 Timor-Leste 92 people/km2 34 🇲🇲 Myanmar 81 people/km2 35 🇧🇳 Brunei 79 people/km2 36 🇺🇿 Uzbekistan 79 people/km2 37 🇹🇯 Tajikistan 73 people/km2 38 🇦🇫 Afghanistan 66 people/km2 39 🇾🇪 Yemen 63 people/km2 40 🇬🇪 Georgia 54 people/km2 41 🇮🇷 Iran 51 people/km2 42 🇰🇬 Kyrgyzstan 34 people/km2 43 🇱🇦 Laos 33 people/km2 44 🇧🇹 Bhutan 21 people/km2 45 🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia 17 people/km2 46 🇴🇲 Oman 15 people/km2 47 🇹🇲 Turkmenistan 13 people/km2 48 🇷🇺 Russia 8 people/km2 49 🇰🇿 Kazakhstan 7 people/km2 50 🇲🇳 Mongolia 2 people/km2

Bangladesh, with 1,180 people/km², has the rare distinction of being a top five Asian country by both population and average population density.

Meanwhile, India is 9th in population density (437 people/km²), its large landmass bringing down the average considerably.

Similarly, China nearly breaks into the top 20 with a population density of 149 people/km². Despite its vast population, the country’s immense size presents a challenge, particularly in its western regions, which are largely inhospitable to substantial human settlement due to the presence of mountains, the Tibetan plateau, and two deserts.

At the bottom of the rankings, Mongolia (2 people/km²) and Kazakhstan (7 people/km²) are some of the least dense countries in the world.