Visualizing The Complete History Of European Colonization

Europe’s colonial empires have shaped the world’s political and economic systems for over 500 years.

From Portugal’s early ventures in the 1400s, to Britain’s massive empire in the early 20th century, European nations have competed for control of territory and trade across nearly every continent.

In this graphic, Visual Capitalist's Marcus Lu traces the history of European colonies from 1462 to today, showing how the era of colonies rose and fell.

The data for this visualization comes from Our World in Data. It tracks the number of overseas colonies under the control of key European powers including the UK, France, Spain, Portugal, the Netherlands, and others.

These numbers provide a historical record of how European influence expanded through exploration, conquest, and colonization, and later declined through wars, independence movements, and international pressure.

The Early Days of Colonization

Portugal was the first European nation to establish an overseas colony, beginning in the 1400s along the African coast and Atlantic islands. Spain followed soon after with its vast empire in the Americas.

An important milestone was the Treaty of Tordesillas (1494), which granted Spain and Portugal exclusive rights to explore, claim, and colonize along an agreed meridian. Backed by royal patronage and emerging maritime technology, Portugal built trading outposts from Brazil to the Indian Ocean, while Spain established vast territorial colonies across the Americas through conquest, settlement, and resource extraction.

By the early 1600s, Britain, France, and the Netherlands had joined the race, creating colonies in North America, the Caribbean, and Asia. This competition fueled centuries of maritime exploration and conflict, laying the groundwork for global trade and cultural exchange.

Unfortunately, colonization also brought about exploitation and displacement, characterized by the seizure of land and resources, forced labor, and the disruption of indigenous peoples.

Decolonization and the End of Empire

After World War II, global power shifted. European empires were financially drained and politically weakened, losing the capacity to control their vast overseas territories. Meanwhile, rising nationalist movements across Asia, Africa, and the Middle East pushed for independence.

A clear example is India’s independence from Britain in 1947, which became a catalyst for global decolonization. Britain was exhausted after World War II, and with growing independence movements led by Mahatma Gandhi, the British government was forced to concede sovereignty.

Between 1945 and the late 20th century, the number of European-controlled colonial territories declined dramatically, marking the end of formal empire building. Dozens of former colonies across Asia, Africa, and the Middle East gained independence during this period.

What remains today are a small number of overseas territories—such as islands and enclaves—administered by European states under special constitutional arrangements. These territories generally have significant local autonomy and are no longer considered colonies in the traditional sense, though debates over self-determination persist in some cases.

