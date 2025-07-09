Visualizing The State Of Freedom Around The World

In 2024, 60 countries saw their freedom decline in a historic election year.

Strikingly, 40% of countries and territories that held elections experienced targeted attacks on candidates amid heightened instability.

Yet bright spots were seen in Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Syria, driven by political reform.

This graphic, via Visual Capitalist's Dorothy Neufeld, shows the state of freedom by country, based on data from Freedom House.

Global Freedom Continues to Deteriorate

For the 19th year in a row, the state of freedom declined globally.

In particular, freedom declined the most in 2024 for El Salvador, Haiti, and Kuwait. In absolute terms, the Gaza Strip and the Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine have among the lowest scores of freedom amid ongoing, violent conflict.

Country/ Territory Status Score 🇫🇮 Finland F 100 🇳🇿 New Zealand F 99 🇳🇴 Norway F 99 🇸🇪 Sweden F 99 🇨🇦 Canada F 97 🇩🇰 Denmark F 97 🇮🇪 Ireland F 97 🇱🇺 Luxembourg F 97 🇳🇱 Netherlands F 97 🇸🇲 San Marino F 97 🇧🇪 Belgium F 96 🇪🇪 Estonia F 96 🇯🇵 Japan F 96 🇵🇹 Portugal F 96 🇸🇮 Slovenia F 96 🇨🇭 Switzerland F 96 🇺🇾 Uruguay F 96 🇦🇺 Australia F 95 🇨🇱 Chile F 95 🇨🇿 Czech Republic F 95 🇩🇪 Germany F 95 🇮🇸 Iceland F 95 🇧🇧 Barbados F 94 🇹🇼 Taiwan F 94 🇦🇩 Andorra F 93 🇦🇹 Austria F 93 🇲🇭 Marshall Islands F 93 🇹🇻 Tuvalu F 93 🇨🇻 Cabo Verde F 92 🇩🇲 Dominica F 92 🇫🇲 Micronesia F 92 🇵🇼 Palau F 92 🇬🇧 United Kingdom F 92 🇨🇷 Costa Rica F 91 🇨🇾 Cyprus F 91 🏴 St. Lucia F 91 🇧🇸 Bahamas F 90 🇱🇮 Liechtenstein F 90 🇪🇸 Spain F 90 🏴 St. Vincent and the Grenadines F 90 🇫🇷 France F 89 🇬🇩 Grenada F 89 🇮🇹 Italy F 89 🇰🇮 Kiribati F 89 🇱🇻 Latvia F 89 🇱🇹 Lithuania F 89 🇸🇰 Slovakia F 89 🏴 St. Kitts and Nevis F 89 🇧🇿 Belize F 88 🇲🇹 Malta F 87 🇲🇺 Mauritius F 86 🇦🇷 Argentina F 85 🇬🇷 Greece F 85 🇲🇳 Mongolia F 84 🇼🇸 Samoa F 84 🇸🇹 Sao Tome and Principe F 84 🇺🇸 United States F 84 🇦🇬 Antigua and Barbuda F 83 🇵🇦 Panama F 83 🇭🇷 Croatia F 82 🇲🇨 Monaco F 82 🇵🇱 Poland F 82 🇷🇴 Romania F 82 🇹🇹 Trinidad and Tobago F 82 🇻🇺 Vanuatu F 82 🇿🇦 South Africa F 81 🏴 South Korea F 81 🇬🇭 Ghana F 80 🇯🇲 Jamaica F 80 🇸🇨 Seychelles F 80 🇸🇷 Suriname F 80 🇹🇴 Tonga F 80 🇧🇬 Bulgaria F 77 🏴 Northern Cyprus F 76 🇧🇼 Botswana F 75 🇳🇷 Nauru F 75 🇸🇧 Solomon Islands F 75 🇬🇾 Guyana F 74 🇮🇱 Israel F 73 🇳🇦 Namibia F 73 🇧🇷 Brazil F 72 🇹🇱 Timor-Leste F 72 🇨🇴 Colombia F 70 🇫🇯 Fiji PF 69 🇲🇪 Montenegro PF 69 🇸🇳 Senegal F 69 🇦🇱 Albania PF 68 🇧🇹 Bhutan F 68 🇩🇴 Dominican Republic PF 68 🇲🇰 North Macedonia PF 67 🇵🇪 Peru PF 67 🇱🇸 Lesotho F 66 🇧🇴 Bolivia PF 65 🇪🇨 Ecuador PF 65 🇭🇺 Hungary PF 65 🇲🇼 Malawi PF 65 🇱🇷 Liberia PF 64 🇮🇳 India PF 63 🇵🇾 Paraguay PF 63 🇳🇵 Nepal PF 62 🇵🇬 Papua New Guinea PF 61 🇧🇯 Benin PF 60 🇽🇰 Kosovo PF 60 🇲🇩 Moldova PF 60 🇲🇽 Mexico PF 59 🇸🇱 Sierra Leone PF 59 🇵🇭 Philippines PF 58 🇱🇰 Sri Lanka PF 58 🇮🇩 Indonesia PF 56 🇷🇸 Serbia PF 56 🇬🇪 Georgia PF 55 🇲🇬 Madagascar PF 55 🇦🇲 Armenia PF 54 🇲🇾 Malaysia PF 53 🇿🇲 Zambia PF 53 🇧🇦 Bosnia and Herzegovina PF 52 🇰🇪 Kenya PF 51 🇺🇦 Ukraine PF 51 🇬🇲 The Gambia PF 50 🇨🇮 Cote d'Ivoire PF 49 🇬🇹 Guatemala PF 48 🇭🇳 Honduras PF 48 🇸🇬 Singapore PF 48 🇸🇻 El Salvador PF 47 🏴 Somaliland PF 47 🇧🇩 Bangladesh PF 45 🇳🇬 Nigeria PF 44 🇹🇳 Tunisia PF 44 🇲🇻 Maldives PF 43 🇰🇲 Comoros PF 42 🇬🇼 Guinea-Bissau PF 41 🇲🇿 Mozambique PF 41 🇹🇬 Togo PF 41 🇭🇰 Hong Kong PF 40 🏴 Abkhazia PF 39 🇱🇧 Lebanon PF 39 🇲🇷 Mauritania PF 39 🏴 Indian Kashmir PF 38 🇲🇦 Morocco PF 37 🇹🇿 Tanzania NF 35 🇯🇴 Jordan PF 34 🇹🇭 Thailand NF 34 🇺🇬 Uganda NF 34 🇹🇷 Turkey NF 33 🇵🇰 Pakistan PF 32 🇩🇿 Algeria NF 31 🇮🇶 Iraq NF 31 🇰🇼 Kuwait NF 31 🇬🇳 Guinea NF 30 🇳🇪 Niger NF 30 🏴 Pakistani Kashmir NF 30 🇦🇴 Angola NF 28 🇧🇳 Brunei NF 27 🇰🇬 Kyrgyzstan NF 26 🇿🇼 Zimbabwe NF 26 🇧🇫 Burkina Faso NF 25 🇶🇦 Qatar NF 25 🇩🇯 Djibouti NF 24 🇭🇹 Haiti NF 24 🇲🇱 Mali NF 24 🇴🇲 Oman NF 24 🇰🇭 Cambodia NF 23 🇰🇿 Kazakhstan NF 23 🏴 West Bank NF 22 🇬🇦 Gabon NF 21 🇷🇼 Rwanda NF 21 🇻🇳 Vietnam NF 20 🏴 Congo (Kinshasa) NF 18 🇪🇬 Egypt NF 18 🇪🇹 Ethiopia NF 18 🇦🇪 United Arab Emirates NF 18 🏴 Congo (Brazzaville) NF 17 🇸🇿 Eswatini NF 17 🏴 Transnistria NF 17 🇧🇮 Burundi NF 15 🇨🇲 Cameroon NF 15 🇹🇩 Chad NF 15 🇳🇮 Nicaragua NF 14 🏴 Laos NF 13 🇻🇪 Venezuela NF 13 🇧🇭 Bahrain NF 12 🇷🇺 Russia NF 12 🏴 South Ossetia NF 12 🇺🇿 Uzbekistan NF 12 🇮🇷 Iran NF 11 🇨🇺 Cuba NF 10 🇱🇾 Libya NF 10 🇾🇪 Yemen NF 10 🇨🇳 China NF 9 🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia NF 9 🇸🇴 Somalia NF 8 🇦🇿 Azerbaijan NF 7 🇧🇾 Belarus NF 7 🇲🇲 Myanmar NF 7 🇦🇫 Afghanistan NF 6 🇨🇫 Central African Republic NF 5 🇬🇶 Equatorial Guinea NF 5 🇸🇾 Syria NF 5 🇹🇯 Tajikistan NF 5 🏴 Western Sahara NF 4 🇪🇷 Eritrea NF 3 🏴 North Korea NF 3 🏴 Gaza Strip NF 2 🇸🇩 Sudan NF 2 🇸🇸 South Sudan NF 1 🇹🇲 Turkmenistan NF 1 🏴 Tibet NF 0 🏴 Russian-Occupied Territories of Ukraine NF -1

Finland ranks highest globally, supported by a multiparty system that mitigates voter polarization.

Following behind are New Zealand, Norway, and Sweden—each with populations under six million. Notably, only two countries in the top 10 have medium-sized populations: the Netherlands (18 million) and Canada (39 million).

When it comes to the U.S., freedom continued to erode in 2024. In recent years, institutional trust has plunged to near record lows. Political polarization has deepened alongside growing income inequality, further weakening public confidence.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh recorded one of the biggest gains. In 2024, mass protests ousted Sheikh Hasina’s 15-year regime. Under interim leader and Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, reforms aimed at curbing corruption and expanding welfare are now underway.

To learn more about this topic from a democratic perspective, check out this graphic on the state of democracy by country in 2024.