Visualizing The Ukraine Refugee Crisis In Europe

Three years of war have created Europe’s largest displacement crisis since World War II, forcing millions of Ukrainians from their homes.

Over a third of Ukraine’s population has been forcibly displaced due to the war, according to the UN Refugee Agency.

This visualization, via Visual Capitalist's Kayla Zhu, shows the number of Ukrainian refugees recorded in the 10 countries that have received the most refugees.

Data comes from the UN High Commissioner for Refugees. The UNHCR refers to refugees as all individuals who left Ukraine due to the war.

Latest data for Russia is as of June 2024. United Kingdom, Netherlands, and Czechia data is as of December 2024. Romania, Germany, Poland, Italy, and Spain as of January 2025, and Slovakia as of February 2025.

Which European Country Has the Most Ukrainian Refugees?

Below, we show the 10 European countries hosting the largest number of Ukrainian refugees, based on the latest available data.

Since the start of the war, around 6.9 million Ukrainians have been displaced globally, with about 5 million finding refuge in the top 10 host countries in Europe.

Germany (1.24 million), Russia (1.22 million), and Poland (998,000) have received the largest numbers of Ukrainian refugees.

Smaller countries like Czechia (390,000), Slovakia (164,000), and Moldova (128,000) have also provided significant support, demonstrating the broad impact of Ukraine’s refugee crisis across Europe.

Many of these countries have implemented temporary protection measures, granting refugees access to housing, healthcare, and employment opportunities.

However, the strain on resources has led to challenges in some regions, including housing shortages and increased rents and competition for affordable housing.

For example, one study found that the influx of Ukrainian refugees into Poland led to a 0.72–0.74% increase in housing rents for every 1% increase in a city’s population due to the inflow of refugees.

To learn more about the Russia-Ukraine war, check out this graphic that visualizes the 10 largest donors of aid to Ukraine.