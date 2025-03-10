Visualizing Washington's Key Role In Military Aid To Ukraine

As doubts over future American support for Ukraine and the Trump administration's commitment to NATO loom large, European leaders have rallied to assure Ukraine of its unwavering support and to become more independent of their transatlantic partner.

On Thursday, leaders gathered for a special European Council meeting, where the future of Europe’s security and the bloc’s role in Ukraine's defense against Russian aggression was discussed.

“This is a watershed moment for Europe. And it is also a watershed moment for Ukraine, as part of our European family,” Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, said in a statement. “Europe faces a clear and present danger. And therefore, Europe has to be able to protect itself, to defend itself, as we have to put Ukraine in a position to protect itself, and to push for a lasting and just peace.”

As Statista's Felix Richter reports, to be able to negotiate a “peace through strength”, as von der Leyen put it, the EU must quickly ramp up its military aid to Ukraine after U.S. President Donald Trump paused U.S. military support earlier this week.

According to the IfW Kiel’s Ukraine Support Tracker, the EU’s 27 member states have allocated a total of $53.8 billion in military aid to Ukraine between January 24, 2022 and December 31, 2024.

That’s equivalent to 39 percent of total military aid supplied to Ukraine during that time and roughly $15 billion short of what the U.S. supplied.

Adding contributions from European non-EU members Norway and the UK, Europe’s military aid to Ukraine was roughly on par with U.S. support so far, meaning it would have to double its investment if the U.S. were to withdraw its support permanently.

In a joint statement, signed but 26 out of 27 heads of state or government – Hungary withheld its support – the European Council also reiterated some conditions for upcoming peace negotiations, demanding that Ukraine and Europe should be part of the negotiations and that an eventual peace agreement “must respect Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

The latter could be a pain point in future negotiations, as President Trump has already suggested that Ukraine would likely have to cede some territory to Russia.