Visualizing The World's Countries By Political System

Nearly three-quarters of the world’s population now lives under autocratic rule, according to the V-Dem Institute’s 2024 Regimes of the World report. That’s the highest share since 1978.

The results point to a decades-long shift in global governance, with electoral autocracies now the most common regime type worldwide.

The Four Types of Political Regimes

-Dem classifies countries based on the competitiveness of elections, protection of civil liberties, and the strength of institutional checks and balances.

Here’s how the four categories differ:

Closed autocracies have no meaningful multiparty elections and suppress core democratic freedoms. Countries like China, Saudi Arabia, and North Korea fall into this group. Electoral autocracies hold multiparty elections, but they are not free or fair. Media restrictions, weakened opposition, and limited civil liberties are common. This category includes countries such as Russia, India, and Turkey. Electoral democracies conduct free and fair elections and protect basic rights, but may lack strong institutional constraints. Examples include Argentina, Poland, and the United Kingdom. Liberal democracies go further, combining competitive elections with robust rule of law and checks and balances. Countries such as Germany, Japan, United States, and Uruguay are classified in this highest tier.

Autocracy Is the Most Common Regime

Electoral autocracy is now the most common regime type in the world.

This category spans every continent, from Sub-Saharan Africa to South Asia and parts of Latin America. In many cases, democratic institutions still exist on paper, but their independence has eroded.

Large-population countries shifting toward electoral autocracy have an outsized effect on global trends. As a result, even if the number of democracies remains substantial, the share of people living under autocratic rule continues to grow.

Country Regime 🇦🇫 Afghanistan Closed Autocracy 🇦🇱 Albania Electoral Autocracy 🇩🇿 Algeria Electoral Autocracy 🇦🇴 Angola Electoral Autocracy 🇦🇷 Argentina Electoral Democracy 🇦🇲 Armenia Electoral Democracy 🇦🇺 Australia Liberal Democracy 🇦🇹 Austria Electoral Democracy 🇦🇿 Azerbaijan Closed Autocracy 🇧🇩 Bangladesh Electoral Autocracy 🇧🇧 Barbados Liberal Democracy 🇧🇾 Belarus Closed Autocracy 🇧🇪 Belgium Liberal Democracy 🇧🇯 Benin Electoral Autocracy 🇧🇹 Bhutan Electoral Democracy 🇧🇴 Bolivia Electoral Democracy 🇧🇼 Botswana Electoral Democracy 🇧🇷 Brazil Electoral Democracy 🇧🇳 Brunei Closed Autocracy 🇧🇬 Bulgaria Electoral Democracy 🇧🇫 Burkina Faso Electoral Autocracy 🇧🇮 Burundi Closed Autocracy 🇰🇭 Cambodia Electoral Autocracy 🇨🇲 Cameroon Electoral Autocracy 🇨🇦 Canada Electoral Democracy 🇨🇻 Cape Verde Electoral Democracy 🇨🇫 Central African Republic Electoral Autocracy 🇹🇩 Chad Electoral Autocracy 🇨🇱 Chile Liberal Democracy 🇨🇳 China Closed Autocracy 🇨🇴 Colombia Electoral Democracy 🇰🇲 Comoros Electoral Autocracy 🇨🇬 Congo (Brazzaville) Electoral Autocracy 🇨🇷 Costa Rica Liberal Democracy 🇨🇮 Côte d’Ivoire Electoral Autocracy 🇭🇷 Croatia Electoral Democracy 🇨🇺 Cuba Closed Autocracy 🇨🇾 Cyprus Electoral Democracy 🇨🇿 Czechia Liberal Democracy 🇩🇰 Denmark Liberal Democracy 🇩🇴 Dominican Republic Electoral Democracy 🇪🇨 Ecuador Electoral Democracy 🇪🇬 Egypt Electoral Autocracy 🇸🇻 El Salvador Electoral Autocracy 🇪🇷 Eritrea Closed Autocracy 🇪🇪 Estonia Liberal Democracy 🇸🇿 Eswatini Electoral Autocracy 🇪🇹 Ethiopia Electoral Autocracy 🇫🇮 Finland Liberal Democracy 🇫🇷 France Liberal Democracy 🇬🇦 Gabon Electoral Autocracy 🇬🇲 Gambia Electoral Democracy 🇬🇪 Georgia Electoral Autocracy 🇩🇪 Germany Liberal Democracy 🇬🇭 Ghana Electoral Democracy 🇬🇷 Greece Electoral Democracy 🇬🇹 Guatemala Electoral Democracy 🇬🇾 Guyana Electoral Autocracy 🇭🇹 Haiti Closed Autocracy 🇭🇳 Honduras Electoral Autocracy 🇭🇺 Hungary Electoral Autocracy 🇮🇸 Iceland Liberal Democracy 🇮🇳 India Electoral Autocracy 🇮🇩 Indonesia Electoral Autocracy 🇮🇷 Iran Closed Autocracy 🇮🇪 Ireland Liberal Democracy 🇮🇱 Israel Electoral Democracy 🇮🇹 Italy Liberal Democracy 🇯🇲 Jamaica Liberal Democracy 🇯🇵 Japan Liberal Democracy 🇯🇴 Jordan Electoral Autocracy 🇰🇿 Kazakhstan Closed Autocracy 🇰🇪 Kenya Electoral Autocracy 🇽🇰 Kosovo Electoral Democracy 🇰🇼 Kuwait Electoral Autocracy 🇱🇦 Laos Closed Autocracy 🇱🇻 Latvia Liberal Democracy 🇱🇧 Lebanon Electoral Autocracy 🇱🇸 Lesotho Electoral Democracy 🇱🇷 Liberia Electoral Democracy 🇱🇾 Libya Closed Autocracy 🇱🇹 Lithuania Electoral Democracy 🇱🇺 Luxembourg Liberal Democracy 🇲🇬 Madagascar Electoral Autocracy 🇲🇼 Malawi Electoral Democracy 🇲🇾 Malaysia Electoral Autocracy 🇲🇻 Maldives Electoral Democracy 🇲🇹 Malta Electoral Democracy 🇲🇷 Mauritania Electoral Autocracy 🇲🇺 Mauritius Electoral Autocracy 🇲🇽 Mexico Electoral Autocracy 🇲🇳 Mongolia Electoral Autocracy 🇲🇪 Montenegro Electoral Democracy 🇲🇦 Morocco Electoral Autocracy 🇲🇿 Mozambique Electoral Autocracy 🇲🇲 Myanmar Electoral Autocracy 🇳🇵 Nepal Electoral Democracy 🇳🇱 Netherlands Liberal Democracy 🇳🇿 New Zealand Liberal Democracy 🇳🇮 Nicaragua Electoral Autocracy 🇳🇪 Niger Electoral Autocracy 🇳🇬 Nigeria Electoral Autocracy 🇰🇵 North Korea Closed Autocracy 🇳🇴 Norway Liberal Democracy 🇴🇲 Oman Closed Autocracy 🇵🇰 Pakistan Electoral Autocracy 🇵🇦 Panama Electoral Democracy 🇵🇾 Paraguay Electoral Democracy 🇵🇪 Peru Electoral Democracy 🇵🇱 Poland Electoral Democracy 🇵🇹 Portugal Electoral Democracy 🇶🇦 Qatar Closed Autocracy 🇷🇴 Romania Electoral Democracy 🇷🇺 Russia Electoral Autocracy 🇷🇼 Rwanda Electoral Autocracy 🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia Closed Autocracy 🇸🇳 Senegal Electoral Democracy 🇷🇸 Serbia Electoral Autocracy 🇸🇨 Seychelles Liberal Democracy 🇸🇱 Sierra Leone Electoral Autocracy 🇸🇬 Singapore Electoral Autocracy 🇸🇰 Slovakia Electoral Democracy 🇸🇮 Slovenia Electoral Democracy 🇸🇧 Solomon Islands Electoral Democracy 🇸🇴 Somalia Electoral Autocracy 🇿🇦 South Africa Liberal Democracy 🇸🇸 South Sudan Closed Autocracy 🇪🇸 Spain Liberal Democracy 🇱🇰 Sri Lanka Electoral Democracy 🇸🇩 Sudan Closed Autocracy 🇸🇷 Suriname Electoral Democracy 🇸🇪 Sweden Liberal Democracy 🇨🇭 Switzerland Liberal Democracy 🇸🇾 Syria Closed Autocracy 🇹🇼 Taiwan Liberal Democracy 🇹🇯 Tajikistan Closed Autocracy 🇹🇿 Tanzania Electoral Autocracy 🇹🇭 Thailand Electoral Autocracy 🇹🇬 Togo Electoral Autocracy 🇹🇹 Trinidad and Tobago Electoral Democracy 🇹🇳 Tunisia Electoral Autocracy 🇹🇷 Turkey Electoral Autocracy 🇹🇲 Turkmenistan Closed Autocracy 🇺🇬 Uganda Electoral Autocracy 🇦🇪 United Arab Emirates Closed Autocracy 🇬🇧 United Kingdom Electoral Democracy 🇺🇸 United States Liberal Democracy 🇺🇾 Uruguay Liberal Democracy 🇺🇿 Uzbekistan Closed Autocracy 🇻🇺 Vanuatu Electoral Democracy 🇻🇪 Venezuela Electoral Autocracy 🇻🇳 Vietnam Closed Autocracy 🇾🇪 Yemen Closed Autocracy 🇿🇲 Zambia Electoral Autocracy 🇿🇼 Zimbabwe Electoral Autocracy

Where Liberal Democracy Persists

Liberal democracies are concentrated in Western Europe, parts of East Asia, Oceania, and North America.

Nordic countries such as Sweden, Norway, and Finland remain among the strongest performers. So do nations like Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and Taiwan.

However, even among established democracies, concerns about polarization, declining trust in institutions, and pressure on judicial independence have intensified in recent years.

While democratic systems still govern many countries, the overall global trend shows autocratic systems expanding their reach in terms of population.

Methodology

The classifications are based on the V-Dem Institute’s 2024 Regimes of the World dataset, which evaluates countries across indicators including electoral integrity, civil liberties, judicial independence, and executive constraints.

Countries are then grouped into one of four regime types to provide a simplified view of the global political landscape.

