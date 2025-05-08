European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is calling for the fast-tracking of EU accession talks for Ukraine, though we can imagine quietly behind the scenes other European officials aren't looking forward to the day that one of the world's most corrupt countries joins the bloc.

Speaking at a Europe Day event on Wednesday, von der Leyen urged for the process to start this year, in 2025, in order to "help Ukraine stand strong" and "defy Putin’s intimidations" - according to a readout.

"Today, I would like to focus on how we can do so, and on three priorities for our action," she said. "First, support Ukraine’s defense. Second, complete the phase-out of Russian fossil fuels. And third, accelerate Ukraine’s accession path to our Union."

She then emphasized that Brussels is "working hard with Ukraine to open the first cluster of accession talks, and to open all clusters in 2025."

The Kremlin last year said that it is open to Ukraine joining the EU, but stressed that the question of joining NATO remains an impossibility, and that Moscow will never allow it.

Still, at around same time the EU question was raised, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had asserted that the EU itself, which is supposed to be a purely economic and politically-linked bloc, is "becoming militarized at a record pace."

Meanwhile, the European Union has of late seemed much more open about its willingness to sabotage Trump efforts toward achieving peace in Ukraine.

The EU's top diplomat Kaja Kallas last week told the Financial Times in an interview that the bloc will not recognize Russia's annexation of Crimea under any circumstances. Really, this should be the most obvious and 'easiest' concession to make, but alas Brussels is saying no!

The White House is seeking to pressure the Zelensky government to get to the negotiating table fast, and the quickest and easiest concession would be expected to center on letting go of Crimea, which Moscow declared part of the Russian Federation after a 2014 popular referendum.

"I can’t see that we are accepting these kind of things. But we can’t speak for America, of course, and what they will do," Kallas had said. "On the European side, we have said this over and over again... Crimea is Ukraine."

"There are tools in the Americans’ hands that they can use to put the pressure on Russia to really stop this war," Kallas continued. "President Trump has said that he wants the killing to stop. He should put the pressure on the one who is doing the killing."

This has basically been the Ukrainian government's position all along as well. For this reason, she said Brussels and other European capitals are still focused on "working with the Americans and trying to convince them why the outcome of this war is also in their interest, that Russia doesn’t really get everything that it wants." But again, Crimea should be the easiest issue.