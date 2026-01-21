Von Der Leyen Hand-Wrings About "Raw Power" Under Trump After Venezuela Silence

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warned Wednesday before the European Parliament that the 27-member EU must accelerate efforts to strengthen both its economy and its defenses, as it confronts a shifting global order shaped by what she called "raw power."

She took the opportunity to caution Washington and President Trump over his Greenland ambitions, saying that tensions between supposed "allies" over Greenland risk strengthening the West's geopolitical rivals. Indeed, over in Davos, the Greenland question and US rhetoric has completely overshadowed efforts at furthering the Ukraine peace deal. But sadly truce efforts have in reality been going nowhere anyway.

"The shift in the international order is not only seismic, but it is permanent," she told lawmakers, presenting as a pressing example the "volatile situation" surrounding Greenland, Russia's ongoing attacks on Ukraine which is plunging it into darkness, as well as rising tensions in the Indo-Pacific.

"We will need a departure from Europe’s traditional caution," said the European Commission president. "We now live in a world defined by raw power - whether economic or military, technological or geopolitical. And while many of us may not like it, we must deal with the world as it is now."

Von der Leyen also called out President Trump's recent threat to impose tariffs on European allies as "simply wrong".

"If we are now plunging into a dangerous downward spiral between allies, this would only embolden the very adversaries we are both so committed to keeping out of the strategic landscape," she said. "We are at a crossroads" - but it remains that "Europe prefers dialogue and solutions - but we are fully prepared to act, if necessary, with unity, urgency and determination," she said.

While she and other EU elites are prattling on about this dubious concept called the 'ruled-based order' it must be remembered she and most of Europe were completely silent - and even seemed to give tacit approval for - the US invasion of Venezuela and overthrow of Nicolás Maduro.

According to one European-perspective report filed withing days after Maduro's ouster:

The EU watches from the sidelines as the crisis in Venezuela unfolds, following the U.S. military operation that captured the self-proclaimed president, not recognised by most world governments, Nicolas Maduro, and his wife, Cilia Flores. A blitz that reportedly claimed at least 80 victims in Caracas, including civilians and military personnel. The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Kaja Kallas, called for “calm and restraint by all actors,” and reminded Washington that, as a member of the UN Security Council, it “has a particular responsibility” to uphold the principles of international law. The statement released by Kallas has the backing of 26 member states – Hungary opted out – and it is the first coordinated reaction of the EU bloc, almost 48 hours after the unprecedented attack ordered by Donald Trump against the Venezuelan leadership. Brussels has avoided an explicit condemnation of the US military incursion – only Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has openly accused Washington of violating international law – and has preferred to emphasise the illegitimacy of Maduro, who has been in power in Caracas for over a decade and is responsible for a ferocious repression against the democratic opposition in the country. A risky balancing act, which once again exposes the EU to accusations of double standards.

This spectacle of von der Leyen now dramatically warning about how this menace of "raw power" is upending the international community and 'global order' is clearly absurd and hypocritical on its face, and is obviously empty of any real content other than the usual performative moral posturing for the consumption of her fellow EU elites.

Independent journalist Ben Norton agrees that "There is no end to the imperial hypocrisy of the European Union."

Territorial integrity and sovereignty are fundamental principles of international law.



They are essential for Europe and for the international community as a whole.



We have consistently underlined our shared transatlantic interest in peace and security in the Arctic, including… — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) January 17, 2026

"They never abandoned colonialism; they just became junior partners in crime to the US empire," he adds, and continues: "Warmongering EU chief von der Leyen refuses to utter a word about Trump bombing Venezuela, kidnapping its president, and announcing an open-ended US colonial occupation to 'run' the country (and pillage its oil)."

"The craziest part of all is von der Leyen cynically pretends to care about international law and the UN Charter, which her masters in Washington just tore up and spat on," Norton concludes.