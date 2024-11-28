WaPo Laments Ukraine Will Be Pushed To Negotiate Peace "Within Months"

The Washington Post in a fresh report have revealed more details and rationale behind the decision-making of the lame-duck Biden administration, which this month has chosen to escalate with Russia in several ways.

"President Joe Biden’s recent decisions to allow Ukraine to launch missiles deeper into Russia and to provide Kyiv with controversial antipersonnel land mines were driven by a stark new reality: Russia’s importing of North Korean troops, Ukrainian battlefield losses and the election of Donald Trump have thrust Ukraine into perhaps its weakest position in nearly three years," the publication writes.

But missed is the fact that Ukrainian forces have been suffering steady losses on the front lines in Donetsk, have long lacked for manpower, and has also refused Western calls to lower the conscription age below the current age of 25.

WaPo almost seems upset by the fact that Ukraine will be pushed to the negotiating table "within months"...

"Many U.S. officials now concede that within a few months, Ukraine could be pushed into negotiations with Russia to end the war and that it could be forced to give up territory," the report continues. "Biden’s reversal of his previous policies on mines and missiles was intended in part to give Ukraine the strongest possible hand as it enters those potential talks."

The Kremlin is likely to demand nothing less that full recognition of Crimea as well as the four annexed oblasts as Russian territory, and that Ukraine forever gives up on aspirations to join the NATO alliance.

Perhaps the most absurd lines from the Washington Post report come in the following:

In all, the current dynamics suggest that one of Biden’s biggest foreign policy accomplishments is increasingly under threat. Biden declared in 2022 that Putin “cannot remain in power,” but it now appears likely that Putin’s gamble that he could outlast Western support for Ukraine could come to fruition, as he will soon face a U.S. president far more sympathetic to his position.

The reality is that Putin was never going anywhere, and Washington has risked nuclear and global war in seeking to make it happen. But when this fantasy comes to an end, the mainstream media is ready to blame Trump, who is supposedly "sympathetic" to Putin.

Meanwhile Trump has former general Keith Kellogg as his Ukraine-Russia envoy...

Trump names former general Keith Kellogg as Ukraine-Russia envoy. Kellogg has previously mooted halting Ukraine aid if Kyiv doesn't take part in peace talks, and offering to put off NATO membership if Putin gives security guarantees

And yet recent polls show that the majority of the American public backs immediate peace negotiations. For example CBS News/YouGov poll taken November 19-22 has revealed that most Americans are in favor ending US military aid to Ukraine at 51%.