Warmongers Start Push For US Involvement In Iran Following Hamas Attack

Monday, Oct 09, 2023 - 04:20 PM

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Following the deadly coordinated attack on innocent civilians in Gaza by Hamas terrorists, U.S. hawks have begun their usual warmongering push, looking to reengage America in Middle Eastern conflict.

GOP Senator Lindsey Graham was head of the line, bandying around threats to Iran that “we are all going to come after you” if there is an escalation involving Hezbollah:

Graham added that if Hezbollah and other Iranian proxies attempt to attack Israeli defense systems, the United States should immediately target Iranian oil refineries and oil infrastructure, “which is the lifeblood of the Iranian economy.”

The Senator continued, “It is long past time for the Iranian terrorist state to pay a price for all the upheaval and destruction being sown throughout the region and world.”

Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated Sunday that Iran has consistently funded terrorism and groups like Hamas. Ironic, given that the Biden Administration just provided the regime there with an unfrozen $6 billion in aid:

Blinken claimed that those funds had nothing to do with the attacks:

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley stated that Hamas has attacked America:

It’s only a matter of time before Israel takes it to Iran.

This could all lead to a full on world war:

U.S. borders are already an after thought, what would happen if the country becomes embroiled another military misadventure?

