Warmongers Start Push For US Involvement In Iran Following Hamas Attack

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Following the deadly coordinated attack on innocent civilians in Gaza by Hamas terrorists, U.S. hawks have begun their usual warmongering push, looking to reengage America in Middle Eastern conflict.

GOP Senator Lindsey Graham was head of the line, bandying around threats to Iran that “we are all going to come after you” if there is an escalation involving Hezbollah:

To my Israeli friends, do whatever you have to do, for as long as you have to do it.



To Iran, if this war escalates with Hezbollah, we are all going to come after you. pic.twitter.com/xv3RZVcvwl — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 8, 2023

Iran should pay dearly for any escalation directed at Israel involving Hezbollah. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 8, 2023

Graham added that if Hezbollah and other Iranian proxies attempt to attack Israeli defense systems, the United States should immediately target Iranian oil refineries and oil infrastructure, “which is the lifeblood of the Iranian economy.”

The Senator continued, “It is long past time for the Iranian terrorist state to pay a price for all the upheaval and destruction being sown throughout the region and world.”

It is long past time for the Iranian terrorist state to pay a price for all the upheaval and destruction being sown throughout the region and world. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 8, 2023

Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated Sunday that Iran has consistently funded terrorism and groups like Hamas. Ironic, given that the Biden Administration just provided the regime there with an unfrozen $6 billion in aid:

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who signed off on the Biden Administration’s decision to unfreeze $6 billion in Iranian funds:



“Iran has unfortunately always used and focused its funds on supporting terrorism, on supporting groups like like Hamas”



pic.twitter.com/TvDkfSq7BT — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 8, 2023

Blinken claimed that those funds had nothing to do with the attacks:

WATCH: @SecBlinken responds to Republicans saying that deal with Iran that led to the release of five U.S. detainees funded attacks on Israel:



"These were not U.S. taxpayer dollars. These were Iranian resources ... that were stuck in a bank in South Korea." pic.twitter.com/1LRWXr38mP — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) October 8, 2023

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley stated that Hamas has attacked America:

This is not just an attack on Israel—this was an attack on America.



Finish them, @Netanyahu.



They should have hell to pay for what they have just done. pic.twitter.com/0KKDwvOITS — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) October 8, 2023

It’s only a matter of time before Israel takes it to Iran.

"We suspect that Iran is involved" in the Hamas attack, Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. @AmbHerzog tells @margbrennan.



When asked if Israel will take the fight to Iran, Herzog says: "I will just say that whoever strikes Israel, we'll strike back." pic.twitter.com/CDU4uYHvn8 — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) October 8, 2023

This could all lead to a full on world war:

If the U.S. and Israel stumble into a conflict with Iran, it will be unlike anything either has faced since the 1970s



Iran not only has the capability to strategically bombard Israel proper in response to aggression thanks to deep stocks of munitions, its missile force is also… pic.twitter.com/Wxg81n5N8b — Iran Observer (@IranObserver0) October 9, 2023

BREAKING:



'If the U.S decides to Directly Intervene in the Gaza Conflict, U.S. Bases and Troops in the Region will all become Legitimate Targets for the Axis of Resistance.'



- Iraqi “Kata'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada Brigades” (linked to Hezbollah and Iran)



These guys and Hezbollah… pic.twitter.com/gEFKVaZY4R — Megatron (@Megatron_ron) October 8, 2023

The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG) is moving closer to Israel as a show of support.



The carrier strike group involves Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), and Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Ramage (DDG 61), USS McFaul… pic.twitter.com/dl4iBTfDx4 — Global: Military-Info (@Global_Mil_Info) October 8, 2023

It looks like Western media is setting the stage for NATO to attack Iran



I remember the same rhetoric as the U.S. was planning to invade Iraq.



They had "evidence that Saddam had a part in 9/11 and he had weapons of mass destruction." pic.twitter.com/MlsuE53zyN — Echelon Report: Business News 🇱🇰🇬🇧🇦🇺 (@EchelonReport) October 9, 2023

U.S. borders are already an after thought, what would happen if the country becomes embroiled another military misadventure?

It is indefensible and evil what happened to Israel.



It is also weird how many American leaders are more passionate about a foreign country than our own border invasion.



Pay attention. — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) October 9, 2023

* * *

