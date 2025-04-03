In Warning To Turkey, Israel Strikes Several Bases Across Syria

Israel on Tuesday carried out several major airstrikes on Syria, including targeting the capital of Damascus, according to state agency SANA.

"An Israeli occupation airstrike targeted the vicinity of the building of the scientific research center in the Barzeh residential district of Damascus," the outlet said. This area has been hit several times in recent years, as it conducted chemical weapons research under Assad.

Smoke over the Syrian capital in the evening hours.

Separate airstrikes rocked a military airport in Hamas, and reportedly the T4 airbase in Homs province, in central Syria (Syrian desert).

No causalities were initially reported, but some sources say they were particularly intense, with five airstrikes launched on the Hama air base in less than half an hour on Wednesday evening.

Regional war correspondent Elijah Magnier observers of the strikes:

After bombing Damascus, Israel also bombed Syria, Hama and the T4 airport, challenging Turkey, which was/is planning to establish a military air base at the same bombed airport.

Since Bashar al-Assad's ouster on December 8, Israel has conducted literally hundreds of strikes on army bases, weapons storehouses, and alleged chemical weapons sites.

The timing of these fresh strikes is interesting especially given Turkey's growing closeness to the new Jolani regime.

Israel airstrike on Hama military airport pic.twitter.com/ffRiv7zMoY — ScharoMaroof (@ScharoMaroof) April 2, 2025

We earlier featured reporting which says Turkey is mulling the takeover of Syria's T4 airbase, and could provide aircover to the new government, given it has no air protection to speak of. It appears Israel wants to ensure this doesn't happen:

A source familiar with the matter told MEE that Turkey has begun moving to take control of the T4 air base, located near Palmyra in central Syria. "A Hisar-type air defense system will be deployed to T4 to provide air cover for the base," the source said.

"Once the system is in place, the base will be reconstructed and expanded with necessary facilities. Ankara also plans to deploy surveillance and armed drones, including those with extended strike capabilities," the same report said.

Israel sends a warning to Turkey by heavily striking bases across Syria, saying that Ankara shouldn’t try to prevent Israelis from flying over the airspace https://t.co/VlF5ewcsis — Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) April 2, 2025

While Iran has long been Israel's enemy number one in Syria, Turkey is increasingly being viewed from Tel Aviv as a dangerous regional rival, especially as it cozies up to Hayat Tahrir al-Sham/AQ militants in Syria. Israel now wants to ensure it has complete dominance over Syria's skies for the foreseeable future.