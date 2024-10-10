Wars Abroad, Natural Disasters At Home... And Biden Said What?

On Thursday Joe Biden mumbled his way through a White House update on Hurricane Milton and the ongoing emergency response, and federal help in Florida. But at one point through the awkward, meandering presser the president was asked the following:

"What did Prime Minister Netanyahu tell you about his plans related to retaliation?" a reporter posed. "He's coming over to help with the storm," Biden said.

— Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) October 10, 2024

Some media outlets are trying to pass off this disturbing exchange as Biden making a "joke"... but really?

After all, Biden has already had a litany of "senior moments" and even the Democrats have long quietly questioned behind closed doors his current fitness to lead as Commander-in-Chief at a moment several flashpoints unfold across the seas (and one of those involves NATO showdown with nuclear-armed Russia).

Only the day prior he held a "direct" 30-minute phone call with the Israeli leader as the Mideast region is on the brink of witnessing a possibly major war between Iran and Israel.

Little has been said in the aftermath of the phone call, only that the two sides are closing the gap and coming to an understanding of how Israel will respond militarily. But what remains is that the region is certainly on the brink, and thousands are dying in Lebanon, Gaza, and Israel as missiles fly across borders - and ground fighting expands.

There was another strange moment, at a time Americans are dying in natural disasters at home and at a moment US troops are in harm's way in the Middle East...

"Mr. President Trump, former President Trump – get a life man, help these people."

Reporter: "Have you spoken with former President Trump?"



Biden: "Are you kidding me? *speaks directly to Trump*... Get a life, man. Help these people."



— The Recount (@therecount) October 10, 2024

As one conservative X account pointed out... Reminder: Trump is a private citizen who is helping people affected by Hurricane Helene and Milton.

What is clear from from Thursday's strange public hurricane response update is that somebody is running things over at the White House and it ain't Joe Biden.