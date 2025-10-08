Washington Burns Through $34BN Backing Israel In Post-Oct.7 Wars: Brown University

A new study has tried to assess the total amount the United States has spent on military aid to Israel since the Oct.7, 2023 Hamas terror attack.

The US has provided Israel with $21.7 billion since the start of the Gaza War, policy analyst and senior Quincy Institute research fellow William D. Hartung wrote in a paper for the Watson School of International and Public Affairs at Brown University.

Image source: USAF

"This figure does not include the tens of billions of dollars in arms sales agreements that have been committed for weapons and services that will be paid for and delivered in the years to come," the paper, which is part of the "Cost of War" project, reads.

And adding significantly in US costs was defending the Red Sea against attacks out of Yemen, which were more significant during the first year of conflict, Washington has further spent between $9.65 and $12.07 billion. This figure includes operations in "the wider region sparked by or in support of Israeli military operations" since Oct.7.

The conflict with Iran in June was a big one as well, where hundreds of US anti-air and defensive missiles were rapidly expended as inbound Iranian drones and ballistic missiles pummeled Tel Aviv and other locations in retaliation for the 'surprise' Israeli attack which started it all.

Adding all of these figures, the total stands at between $31.35 and $33.77 billion in "two years of post-10/7 wars" - the fresh analysis concludes.

The bulk of the cost has involved the US providing Israel with tens of thousands of bombs and other weaponry. While this trend is nothing "new" - it does underscore that Israel might quickly find itself in big trouble without its defense being propped up by Washington.

This trend was highlighted in an awkward portion of a Tucker Carlson interview with Matt Walsh:

Daily Wire host Matt Walsh stated that any country reliant on US taxpayers shouldn’t be a country.



Tucker Carlson pointed out that Walsh was suggesting Israel shouldn’t exist, to which Walsh declined to respond.



Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/JMpgp5v4za — AF Post (@AFpost) April 30, 2025

Among the latest in Trump-approved arms deals, last month $6 billion arms for Israel was announced which will be paid for with US military aid.

This includes, as the WSJ reported at the time, $3.8 billion for 30 AH-64 Apache helicopters and $1.9 billion deal for 3,250 infantry assault vehicles.