Watch: American Contractors Throw Stun Grenades At Gazans Outside Aid Site

The United States government has distanced itself from Gaza Humanitarian Foundation's (GHF) operations, after the aid group's initial attempts to distribute food in a famine zone outside Rafah in the Gaza Strip turned to chaos.

State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce made clear in fresh statements that "This is not a state department effort. We don’t have a plan." She added that "I'm not going to speculate or to say what they should or should not do."

Screenshot of video showing starving Palestinian crowds overrunning an aid distribution checkpoint.

There's tension and a bit of a standoff between the GHF and UN groups, with the latter fiercely criticizing the lack of experience or track record of the former, which appears to have been authorized by Israel based largely on the founder's close relationship with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The use of American mercenaries to protect GHF aid sites inside Gaza has also proven ultra-controversial. And matters aren't going to be helped by the new footage which has emerged showing US contractors throwing stun grenades at Palestinians along a security fence.

"Footage circulated by Palestinian media purportedly shows members of an American security company throwing stun grenades at Gazans outside an aid distribution site in the Netzarim Corridor area," TOI reports.

It seems to have been part of a separate chaotic incident, afer we reported Tuesday: Shots Fired, American Contractors Flee, As Starving Palestinians Overrun Aid Distribution Site. Watch the below footage which has been confirmed by the Times of Israel and other regional outlets:

جيش الاحتلال يطلق قنابل غاز على المواطنين خلال توجههم لاستلام مساعدات الشركة الأمريكية في نيتساريم وسط قطاع غزة pic.twitter.com/6uYDOm9x9n — شبكة فلسطين للحوار (@paldf) May 29, 2025

"Come back tomorrow!" a voice can be heard shouting from the other side of the fence in American-accented English.

The report identifies the location of the stun grenade incident as to the south of Gaza City, and it is the third compound being operated by the Israel- and US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation. GHF did not comment on the stun grenade incident.

GHF has since said it is temporarily suspending operations "due to disorder" - in an announcement that was made Wednesday. Israel has meanwhile rejected the charge of the whole scheme being a failure, instead blaming unruly Palestinian masses, Hamas, and criminal gangs who have long looted aid stores in the Strip.

RAFAH: Chaos in southern Gaza after Palestinians rushed an aid distribution site.



There’s been a slot of questions raised about the new aid distribution mechanism.



The controversial Gaza Humanitarian Foundation has been repeatedly criticized for not being transparent. pic.twitter.com/Uyxeq4lIz4 — Hamdah Salhut (@hamdahsalhut) May 27, 2025

Regardless of who's to blame, the optics American mercenaries with 'boots on the ground' inside Gaza - and hurling explosive devices at starving Palestinians who've gathered at a metal fence in desert environs is some proverbial late stage Roman empire sh*t.