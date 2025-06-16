Watch: Anchor Flees Studio Mid-Broadcast As Iran TV Building Bombed

It seems clear that the four-day long aerial war in the Middle East has escalated to a full-on Israeli effort to overthrow the Iranian government.

Already the country's main justice building in the capital has been struck by Israeli warplanes, and on Monday Iran's state TV headquarters (IRIB) has come under direct attack. The terrifying moment of studio collapse during a live broadcast was caught in real-time for the world to see. Watch:

🚨🚨 Moment Iranian television was struck by Israeli airforce pic.twitter.com/4efLYqpPdV — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) June 16, 2025

The footage shows the moment of attack when the Israeli Air Force bombed the main offices of IRIB. The anchor is seen fleeing the studio after a massive explosion, and the studio shook and things begin to fall.

Israeli media has also confirmed that Iranian state TV headquarters are now being targeted, with Israeli warplanes having full control of the skies over Western Iran. TOI reports:

Earlier, the IDF issued an evacuation warning for the area in Tehran where IRIB’s headquarters are based, while Defense Minister Israel Katz said, “The Iranian propaganda and incitement mouthpiece is on its way to disappear.”

Now both sides are promising more 'major blows' to come, with Iran's IRGC also warning Israeli civilians to evacuate Tel Aviv.

Based on the footage below, Israeli warplanes appear to have struck the central media broadcast building at least several times...

Iranian State TV and Radio on fire https://t.co/qdZhreusWQ pic.twitter.com/BDfZd6K7WI — Vladcoin (@runews) June 16, 2025

Again, this has escalated to full Israeli decapitation efforts against Tehran's government, and very likely the Supreme Leader was long ago moved to a secure bunker, surrounded by his closest and most trusted aides.

The Pentagon is now positioning itself to be able to present Trump with 'options' - and if the US does directly enter, there could be a revolt among his MAGA base. Trump is now telling the Iranians they should enter nuclear negotiations 'before it's too late'.

Reports of casualties emerging from the strike...