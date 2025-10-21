Watch: Colombian President Threatens To "Take Out" Trump

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

During an interview with Univision, Colombian President Gustavo Petro threatened to “take out” President Trump after he called Petro “an illegal drug leader.”

There are heightened tensions between the U.S. and Colombia after Trump took out a narco boat, killing a Colombian national who they claim was just a fisherman, but who had a lengthy criminal record.

Colombia has recalled its ambassador to the U.S. and the U.S. State Department has revoked Petro’s visa, primarily owing to the fact that after the U.N. General Assembly in New York City, he went to speak at a pro-Palestinian rally and called on U.S. troops to disobey orders.

During the Univision interview, Petro said that if Trump won’t change, the solution is to “take out Trump,” and loudly snapped his fingers for emphasis.

“Humanity has a first offramp, and it is to change Trump in various ways,” he said in Spanish, adding that “The easiest way may be through Trump himself–the easiest. If not, take out Trump.”

JUST IN: Colombia's President Petro wraps his Univision interview by saying that if @realDonaldTrump won't change, the solution is to "get rid of Trump" pic.twitter.com/JzRYHGPIzX — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) October 21, 2025

The interviewer, who also happens to be the President of Univision remarked afterward “I’m leaving more worried than when I arrived.”

Me voy más preocupado de lo que llegué — Daniel Coronell (@DCoronell) October 21, 2025

In a lengthy post Sunday, Trump blasted Petro, urging that “President Gustavo Petro, of Colombia, is an illegal drug leader strongly encouraging the massive production of drugs, in big and small fields, all over Colombia.”

“It has become the biggest business in Colombia, by far, and Petro does nothing to stop it, despite large scale payments and subsidies from the USA that are nothing more than a long term rip off of America,” Trump continued.

The President further stated that “AS OF TODAY, THESE PAYMENTS, OR ANY OTHER FORM OF PAYMENT, OR SUBSIDIES, WILL NO LONGER BE MADE TO COLOMBIA. The purpose of this drug production is the sale of massive amounts of product into the United States, causing death, destruction, and havoc.”

“Petro, a low rated and very unpopular leader, with a fresh mouth toward America, better close up these killing fields immediately, or the United States will close them up for him, and it won’t be done nicely,” Trump asserted, signing off with his usual “Thank you for your attention to this matter! President Donald J. Trump.”

This is a mask-off moment where Petro tells the world his true alliance is with the cartels.



Popularly, in America, it will have a galvanizing effect. Americans don't like foreigners telling us what to do. It's a knee-jerk contrarian reaction. — J6_Matt_da_Silva_the_most_famous_Matt_da_Silva (@EMassSurvivor) October 21, 2025

Get rid of the President of the United States? Sounds like a threat from Colombia 🇨🇴 Narco aligned President against President Trump & the United States. — Jeff Wright (@1991Wolfpack) October 21, 2025

Sounds like a direct threat.



Perhaps we need to take the threat seriously. — Jim Collins (@JimCollinsJr) October 21, 2025

If Colombia's President Petro won't change, the solution is to get rid of Colombia. — gmwaid (@gmwaid_71) October 21, 2025

* * *

