Watch: Davos Elites Push Lab-Grown 'Meat' Despite Massive Backlash

As the Trump administration’s Make America Healthy Again initiative ramps up its assault on processed poisons and added sugars, Davos elites are scrambling to defend their synthetic food agenda. From lab-grown “meat” to artificial additives, the WEF crowd insists their tech-driven “solutions” will save the planet, even as public resistance mounts and states impose bans on cultivated cell products.

This clash highlights the divide between policies prioritizing nutrient-dense, farm-fresh eats and the globalist push for factory-farmed fakes and lab grown substances riddled with unknown risks.

WEF Insider Touts Lab-Grown Meat as ‘Way Forward’ Amid Ecological Claims

In a discussion on food innovation, Davos participant Andrea Illy championed tech foods like cultivated meat, dismissing cultural resistance as outdated, despite acknowledging massive consumer backlash.

The clip captures Illy saying: “So I think that I acknowledge, let me say, there is a terrible cultural resistance from consumer to accept tech foods. But in my opinion they represent the way forward.”

He continued, “If you look at it from the ecological perspective, maybe we have to be selective. And Because we know from statistics, correct me if I’m wrong, that 70% of the ecological footprint of agriculture is due to animal proteins, and then on the other side, they kind of physiological, we know that an excessive consumption of animal proteins is the first cause of non-communicable diseases. Which are like the number one health problem in the western society.”

“So what about reducing the animal protein to the level which is healthy and increasing, also optimizing the environmental impact?” Illy suggested, adding “Why should I use animals when I can cultivate meat and get only the best part of this? This I know is a kind of cultural revolution, it will take decades.”

This push ignores growing evidence of lab-grown meat’s inefficiencies, high costs, and potential health unknowns.

Recent developments show the sector struggling, with shutdowns like Believer Meats in late 2025 amid declining investments.

Dutch startup Meatable also ceased operations in December 2025 after failing to secure funding.

Meanwhile, states are cracking down: Seven Republican-led states, including Texas, have banned the manufacture, sale or distribution of lab-grown meat.

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller blasted a federal ruling allowing a lawsuit against the state’s ban to proceed, calling lab-grown products a “Trojan horse” threatening rural livelihoods and food safety.

Davos Speaker Warns MAHA Scrutiny on Additives Will ‘Injure’ Consumers and the Planet

During another panel, WEF participant Jasmin Hume voiced concerns over heightened scrutiny of synthetic additives and dyes, partly driven by MAHA, predicting harm to consumers, industry, and the environment.

In the footage, Hume explained: “Right now, the food industry is under an unprecedented amount of stress. There are increasing and ever-evolving consumer expectations in terms of the foods that they’re purchasing and prioritizing.”

She continued, “In the United States there’s been a lot of talk recently from Make America Healthy Again And how we need to take a really close look at some compounds like synthetic additives and dyes that have been in the food system for many decades in other countries and are now coming under scrutiny.”

“It’s really, really difficult to be able to do the level of reformulation, and not mention regulation, that has to happen at the same pace,” Hume further claimed.

Hume argued that removing these long-used compounds would require massive reformulation and regulatory changes, creating backlogs under FDA’s GRAS process. She claimed consumers would suffer from foods lacking expected nutrition and value, while industry and the planet face injury.

This defense of synthetic ingredients clashes directly with MAHA’s mission, as outlined in our previous coverage of the Trump admin’s dietary guidelines overhaul.

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has declared war on added sugars and ultra-processed junk, prioritizing real, nutrient-dense foods to combat chronic diseases.

The reset ends subsidies for low-quality items in federal programs, saving billions in healthcare while bolstering American farmers.

Moderna CEO Blames ‘Misinformation’ for Vaccine Hesitancy, Pins Hopes on mRNA Cancer Shots

Meanwhile, at another Davos panel on cancer care, Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel lamented societal pushback against mRNA vaccines, attributing it to under-communication during the pandemic and rampant social media misinformation.

In the clip, Bancel expressed regret over not addressing psychological barriers more effectively, while insisting no safety corners were cut. Bancel also highlighted declining vaccination rates amid a severe flu season and expressed hope that mRNA applications in cancer and other diseases would shift public perception over time.

This comes amid ongoing debates over mRNA tech’s long-term effects, with critics pointing to excess deaths and health issues post-rollout. Yet Bancel frames resistance as tragic, overlooking widespread distrust fueled by real-world outcomes.

The Davos rhetoric exposes globalists’ desperation as MAHA dismantles Big Food’s and Big Pharma’s grip. With lab-grown meat bans spreading—now in seven states including Texas—and public demand for transparency soaring, the era of unchecked synthetic slop is crumbling.

America’s return to real food signals a victory against technocratic overreach, putting health and sovereignty first.

