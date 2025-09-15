Watch: Drone Erupts Over Israel's Southern Airport, Now Under Repeat Attack

This weekend saw a lot of drone action out of Yemen against Israel. This included Houthi military leadership claiming that three drones struck Ramon Airport in the southern city of Eilat, while a fourth allegedly hit a military installation in the Negev region.

The Houthis claimed all drones successfully reached their targets, but dramatic footage was published from Israel of the inbound drone attack, with at least one being blown up during a daytime raid - perhaps contradicting the Houthi claims. For example, below is the moment a Houthi drone erupts over near Ramon Airport.

Moment Houthi drone ERUPTS over Israel



IDF says UAV shot down near Ramon Airport, which had been hit by drone last week pic.twitter.com/fWkBIXK5OJ — RT (@RT_com) September 14, 2025

Israeli media indicated that sirens were activated in the nearby town of Be'er Ora following the launch of an interceptor missile by the Iron Dome system, which successfully destroyed the large UAV, still leaving concerns over falling debris.

Israeli leadership did not acknowledge any destructive drone impact at Ramon. This is unlike last week, where there was clear damage left at the southern airport, after at least one drone made it past Israel's anti-air defenses.

The airport has since opened up after making repairs, only to see itself once again come under Houthi assault. An elderly man had been injured in that prior attack.

Israel's YNet on Sunday reported that "four days after the strike on Ramon Airport and less than 24 hours after the Israeli military bombed Houthi targets in Yemen, the rebels are continuing to launch drones toward Israel."

Last Wednesday say another IDF retaliatory attack on Yemen, which it said were Houthi military camps where operatives were gathered, as well as a strike the headquarters of the terror group’s propaganda division, and a fuel depot. Scores were reported injured and killed in this latest aerial raid.

Meanwhile, Al Jazeera points out that last week Israel attacked six countries, among them Qatar (targeting the Hamas leaders in Doha) - which is a first.

"The attack was part of a wider wave of Israeli strikes extending beyond its immediate borders, and marked the sixth country attacked in just 72 hours and the seventh since the start of this year," the publication writes.

This included strikes on Lebanon and Syria as well, at a moment Washington is pressuring the Lebanese government to disarm Hezbollah. But so long as the Israeli strikes on south Lebanon continue, Hezbollah says it is not gong to disarm. The Houthis are also refusing to relent in their Gaza-related aggression on Israel and in the Red Sea.