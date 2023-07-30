Watch: Drones Strike Moscow's Financial District

Early Sunday morning, there are reports of several drone strikes in 'Moscow City' - a very high-end business district just 2.8 miles from the Kremlin.

🚨 BREAKING: Drone hits an office building in Moscow, Russia.



pic.twitter.com/ukD5PB08Ee — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 30, 2023

Footage of the attack pic.twitter.com/63FZmcqOdj — Russians With Attitude (@RWApodcast) July 30, 2023

⚡️The moment the explosion in Moscow took place this morning.



You can always count on a Russian dashcam. pic.twitter.com/rOarvur1Bo — War Monitor (@WarMonitors) July 30, 2023

“Ukrainian drones attacked Moscow at night. The facades of the [Moscow] City’s two office towers sustained minor damage. There are no casualties or injuries,” Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on Telegram.

Of course, we have no confirmation that these were Ukrainian drones.

News agency TASS cited emergency services as saying that there was “an explosion” between the fifth and the sixth floor of the 50-story building in the ‘IQ-Quarter’ complex, which has three high-rise buildings.

The aftermath of the strike:

Drone hits "IQ Quarter" high-rise in Moscow, which is home to apartments and government offices. At least 1 person injured pic.twitter.com/bp8VYI3j3h — BNO News (@BNONews) July 30, 2023

The following are reportedly videos of the internal damage:

Footage from inside the building that was struck by a drone this morning in Moscow pic.twitter.com/gSnHUrNsLZ — Igor Sushko (@igorsushko) July 30, 2023

The damaged building has been evacuated, officials said. The evacuations from other Moscow City buildings are underway.