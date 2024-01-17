Watch: EU President Demands Globalist Control Over All Information

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen addressed elites at the World Economic Forum in Davos Tuesday, calling for overarching globalist control over the flow of all information in the digital age.

“The top concern for the next two years is not conflict, or climate, it is disinformation and misinformation,” von der Leyen proclaimed, adding “The boundary between online and offline is getting thinner and thinner, and this is even more important in the era of generative AI.”

Addressing the elite as “Excellencies,” and personally naming “dear” Klaus Schwabb in her introduction, von der Leyen further called for the development of “a new global framework for AI risks,” and a vow to “drive global collaboration” to prevent the spread of ‘misinformation’ (information they don’t want you to know about).

“Excellencies” and “Dear Klaus”, you’re right, we need to control all information so people don’t think and act differently to how we’d like. https://t.co/eOO2o2kuOx pic.twitter.com/aHAC29jtPz — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) January 17, 2024

She continued, “Many of the solutions lie not only in countries working together but, crucially, on businesses and governments, businesses and democracies working together,” adding that “While governments hold many of the levers to deal with the great challenges of our time, business have [sic] the innovation, the technology, the talents to deliver the solutions we need to fight threats like climate change or industrial-scale disinformation.”

Full speech: Unelected President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen addresses "dear Klaus" and her "excellencies," the WEF elites. She calls for overarching globalist control over the flow of all information in the digital age. Report here: https://t.co/eOO2o2kuOx pic.twitter.com/y9RU6RM0ja — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) January 17, 2024

Furthermore, von der Leyen said 2024 is “the biggest electoral year in history”, and expressed concern that “freedom comes with risks.”

“There will always be those who try to exploit our openness, both from inside and out. There will always be attempts to put us off track. For example, with disinformation and misinformation,” she added.

She also touted the EU Digital Services Act, which under the guise of preventing ‘hate speech’, establishes controls over all information on social media platforms.

“With our Digital Services Act, we defined the responsibility of large internet platforms on the content they promote and propagate,” von der Leyen bragged.

She concluded “there is no doubt that we face the greatest risk to the global order in the post-war era. But in my mind, there is also no doubt that we can move forward with optimism and resolve.”

There can be no doubt that the number one target of these unelected technocrats is Elon Musk and X, given that they already have every other major platform in their pockets.

NEW - Harvard's Naomi Oreskes says X is "such a toxic place" with a "scary name" at Klaus Schwab's WEF.pic.twitter.com/xTBD8UNd73 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) January 15, 2024

At last year’s WEF confab, Věra Jourová, who holds the incredibly Orwellian title of The European Commission’s Vice-President for Values and Transparency, commented that Musk’s “freedom of speech absolutism,” doesn’t jive with new EU online regulations.

“Our message was clear: we have rules which have to be complied with, otherwise there will be sanctions,” Jourová declared, adding “The time of the Wild West is over,” and further having the gall to declare “we are the protectors of freedom of speech as well.”

This year at Davos, Jourová has been meeting with the heads of Meta and YouTube among others to make sure they “play by the rules”:

Good talks with @Meta and @YouTube on fighting disinformation and interference in elections and supporting independent media.



The EU has a comprehensive rulebook to protect fundamental rights online and big tech should play by the rules#WEF2024 pic.twitter.com/eWj0B4AsPC — Věra Jourová (@VeraJourova) January 17, 2024

* * *

