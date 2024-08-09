Watch: Explosion Rocks Container Ship At China's Top Port 

A massive explosion rocked a container ship loaded with hazardous goods at the Port of Ningbo-Zhoushan, China's busiest port by cargo tonnage. The port is situated along the East China Sea coast and faces operational disruptions.

The vessel tracking website MarineTraffic reported that the explosion occurred on the Liberia-flagged containership called YM Mobility at the Beilun terminal.

MarineTraffic said, "Fortunately, no injuries were reported, but the incident involved hazardous materials and led to substantial damage nearby. As authorities conduct safety inspections, temporary disruptions in port operations are expected."

A powerful explosion rocked Ningbo-Zhoushan Port, one of the world's busiest shipping hubs, on Friday. The blast occurred on the YM Mobility, a container ship, causing significant disruption at the Beilun terminal.

CCTV images of the massive blast have been circulating X for the last several hours.

BREAKING: Online videos show an explosion on a ship at a container terminal in #Ningbo, China.

The exact cause is subject to official investigation.

【緊急：寧波港で重大な爆発事故発生】

本日（8月9日）午後、寧波港（ BEILUN SECOND CONTAINER TERMINAL ）で重大な爆発・火災事故が発生しました！

爆発事故が発生した本船はYM MOBILITY

状況については確認中です。

#BREAKING

This afternoon, a container ship docked at the Beilun Port area of Zhejiang Ningbo-Zhoushan Port exploded. No report of casualties so far.

Aerial footage after the blast shows the vessel's bow is on fire.

寧波北侖港三期的集裝箱在船上爆了

不知是化工品還是電動車

YM MOBILITY V.079W pic.twitter.com/rQf6CVo9Qv — bitex (@bitex2047) August 9, 2024

AP News cited the Zhejiang Province Emergency Management Administration, which said YM Mobility was loaded with Class 5 hazardous materials but didn't specify what they were. Some examples of these hazardous materials include ferric nitrate, hydrogen peroxide, lead perchlorate, lithium nitrate, organic peroxide solids or liquids, and some swimming–pool chemicals.

The blast was so powerful that Qilu Evening News told Reuters their office windows a half mile away were damaged.