print-icon
print-icon

Watch: Explosion Rocks Container Ship At China's Top Port 

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Friday, Aug 09, 2024 - 12:05 PM

A massive explosion rocked a container ship loaded with hazardous goods at the Port of Ningbo-Zhoushan, China's busiest port by cargo tonnage. The port is situated along the East China Sea coast and faces operational disruptions.

The vessel tracking website MarineTraffic reported that the explosion occurred on the Liberia-flagged containership called YM Mobility at the Beilun terminal. 

MarineTraffic said, "Fortunately, no injuries were reported, but the incident involved hazardous materials and led to substantial damage nearby. As authorities conduct safety inspections, temporary disruptions in port operations are expected." 

CCTV images of the massive blast have been circulating X for the last several hours.

Aerial footage after the blast shows the vessel's bow is on fire. 

AP News cited the Zhejiang Province Emergency Management Administration, which said YM Mobility was loaded with Class 5 hazardous materials but didn't specify what they were. Some examples of these hazardous materials include ferric nitrate, hydrogen peroxide, lead perchlorate, lithium nitrate, organic peroxide solids or liquids, and some swimming–pool chemicals.

The blast was so powerful that Qilu Evening News told Reuters their office windows a half mile away were damaged. 

0
Loading...