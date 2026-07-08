Watch: Fireworks At UN As Cuba Disrupts US Ambassador's Speech: "You're A Liar, Mr Waltz!"

A UN General Assembly this week devolved into a high-charged shouting match amid procedural disruptions and chaos, after US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz told the global forum on Tuesday that there is no American blockade on Cuba.

Havana didn't take the bait quietly, given Cuba's Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez immediately shot back at Waltz - who is a former Army Green Beret: "This is the United Nations General Assembly, not a Green Beret camp. You're a liar, Mr. Waltz."

Tensions FLARE on UN floor as Cuba accuses the US of imposing an ENERGY SIEGE, 'an act of war'



'YOU ARE A LIAR, MR WALTZ' pic.twitter.com/HYlChmahC4 — RT (@RT_com) July 8, 2026

The fireworks erupted during an extraordinary session called by the Cuban government to discuss the embargo, which was approved on Tuesday with 136 votes in favor, nine against, and 30 abstentions.

Rodríguez further relayed a message from Raúl Castro, Cuba’s former president, brother to late leader Fidel Castro, stating that the army general is "ready to defend our homeland" - alluding to Waltz's references to the aged leader during his speech.

Rodríguez further labeled Waltz as an "insignificant official" and warned him, "Mr. Waltz, no one will remember you soon," while invoking Che Guevara, among others.

He concluded with the warning: "Anyone who attempts to seize Cuba will only gather the dust of its blood-soaked soil if they do not perish in the fight."

Waltz's position had been to turn things around on the Cubans, saying that the island-nation's communist leaders had in effect embargoed themselves. "There is no ring of Navy warships, US Navy warships sitting around this island blocking trade or humanitarian aid going into Cuba," Waltz said. "It’s fake. It’s false. It’s a lie. Period."

"There’s a lot of talk today of an embargo. And indeed there is one," he said. "It’s the embargo the Cuban regime mercilessly imposes on its own people decade after decade after decade."

Waltz called on Havana to "change your ways" and "turn the lights back on for your people," while accusing Cuba's leaders of living comfortably while the rest of the population starves and struggles with basic daily necessities.

Fuller exchange:

In face of a member of the Cuban delegation pounding on the table, interrupting the American ambassador's speech, Walz said he will not be silenced.

"This is not Havana. This is the United States of America. This is the United Nations," Waltz said. "And we will speak, we will be heard, and we will not be silenced like your own people. So, pound away."