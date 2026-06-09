Watch: French Fighter Jets Shoot Down Kamikaze Drone Over Latvia

There's been another 'mystery' drone shootdown incident over Baltic and Eastern European airspace early Monday.

Latvia's military and Foreign Affairs Minister confirmed that French fighter jets had shot down a drone that entered its airspace, after a series of similar incidents in the region over the past months. Some sources are claiming it was a Russian UAV, while others are claiming the drone is Ukrainian.

WATCH: French Rafale jet shoots down a Ukrainian kamikaze drone over Latvia this morning. pic.twitter.com/sZ3gJ3gf2m — Clash Report (@clashreport) June 8, 2026

Baiba Braže, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Latvia, took to X to "thank our French allies for shooting down the drone that penetrated Latvian airspace."

The country's National Armed Forces (NBS) said an airspace warning that had been issued had been lifted by 10:30 am local time. The incident triggered an emergency alert to go out on cell phones across the region.

The NBS sent alerts to mobile phones of citizens living in the eastern municipalities of Ludza, Balvi and Alūksne, after which a military spokesperson told Reuters that the drone entered Latvian airspace from Russia.

"Seek shelter indoors, close windows and doors - follow the two-wall principle," it told residents, after detecting a potential inbound threat in Latvian airspace.

"If you notice a low-flying, suspicious, or dangerous object, do not approach it and call 112. We will inform you when the threat has ended," the NBS added.

The NBS further described that it had deployed additional units to Latvia's eastern border to strengthen air capabilities.

The Kremlin has continued to frame these incidents as likely of Ukrainian origin, seeking to shift blame away from Russia. According to state media:

Latvia did not name the origin of the UAV. However, a similar incident was reported overnight in Moldova, where the authorities said a drone that crashed there was most likely Ukrainian. The incidents appear to fit a growing pattern of drones launched by Kiev against Russia ending up in third countries. The interception in Latvia took place over Nautreni Parish, about 15 km from the Russian border. On Monday morning, the Defense Ministry released two videos filmed from the ground by witnesses showing the aircraft being taken down.

Latvia's military has been pointing the finger at Russia for the dangerous intrusion.

📍Lettonie | Destruction d’un drone par les Rafale 🇫🇷💥



➡️ Survol d’un drone au dessus du territoire letton 🇱🇻

➡️ Décollage sur alerte des chasseurs 🇫🇷 engagés dans la mission de l’OTAN Baltic Air Policing depuis la base aérienne de Šiauliai 🇱🇹

➡️ Identification et destruction… pic.twitter.com/NFIMSP7Ibl — Armée française - Opérations militaires (@EtatMajorFR) June 8, 2026

There have been other repeat drone incidents in Europe, for example the spate of mystery UAV sightings over Northern and Western Europe. With these, it's anyone's guess as to the origins.

Some pundits have suggested these are merely irresponsible hobbyists, or else pranksters. However, the reality of projectiles entering neighboring countries as a result of the Ukraine war is much more serious, and a significant threat to these populations.