German Twitch streamer Kunshikitty set out on New Year’s Eve to demonstrate that the streets of Cologne are safe for women, streaming live to her audience. Instead, the broadcast captured two separate attacks on camera, forcing her to end the stream in distress.

The incident, which quickly went viral, underscores the ongoing public safety crisis in Germany, a decade after the infamous 2015 New Year’s Eve mass assaults in the same city.

In footage shared widely on social media, Kunshikitty, dressed in a bright pink outfit, is seen navigating crowded streets during celebrations. Fireworks explode in the background as groups of men approach her aggressively.

One clip shows her being targeted with thrown objects, while another depicts physical harassment that leaves her visibly shaken.

This event revives haunting memories of the 2015–16 New Year’s Eve sexual assaults in Cologne, where over 1,200 women reported being groped, robbed, or raped by groups of men, predominantly asylum seekers and migrants from North Africa and the Middle East.

Police reports at the time described organized mobs encircling victims in “taharrush gamea” tactics, a term for collective harassment imported from some Arab countries.

The fallout from those attacks exposed deep flaws in Germany’s open-door migration policy under Angela Merkel, which saw over a million migrants enter the country in 2015 alone.

The trend overwhelmed integration efforts and fueled a spike in crime, with official data later confirming disproportionate involvement of foreign nationals in violent offenses.

The situation has only worsened, with government figures revealing 135,668 crimes by Syrian suspects alone between 2015 and 2024. Violent crimes, including rapes and assaults, hit record highs in 2024, with 12,512 incidents involving Syrians.

Similar patterns plague other Western European nations. In Sweden, no-go zones in migrant-heavy areas have become notorious for gang violence and sexual assaults.

France grapples with riots and knife attacks in cities like Paris, while the UK faces grooming gangs and street crime linked to unchecked immigration.

Mass migration has reshaped demographics, straining resources and eroding cultural cohesion, all while globalist leaders prioritize open borders over citizen safety.

AfD politicians like Alice Weidel have slammed the current government for its “failure in migration and security policy,” pointing out that more than half of German women no longer feel safe in public spaces.

Calls for mass deportations grow louder, yet, incidents like Kunshikitty’s stream highlight how denial persists among some, even as evidence mounts. The streamer’s ordeal isn’t isolated; recent arrests of Syrian suspects in gang rapes and arsons show the persistent threat.

As Europe rings in 2026, the message is clear: Ignoring the consequences of mass migration invites more chaos. It’s time for leaders to prioritize deportations, secure borders, and restore safety before more lives are shattered. The alternative is an entire continent forever altered, where even a simple walk on New Year’s Eve becomes a gamble.

