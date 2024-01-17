Watch: Globalist WEF Speak Complains 'X' Is "Toxic, Scary", Musk's Policies Are "Problematic"

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

The globalist Davos confab has gotten underway and they’re already talking about how evil Elon Musk and X is, with one guest complaining that the platform formerly known as Twitter is “toxic” and now it’s new name is “scary”

The World Economic Forum elites flocked to Switzerland in their private jets and helicopters, and will stay there all week with arch globalist Klaus Schwab at the helm.

A juicy tidbit has already emerged, with Harvard Professor of the History of Science Naomi Oreskes and President of swiss universities Luciana Vaccaro whining about how “dangerous”problematic” X is.

Oreskes declared “For a long time, I was on Twitter, And now it’s become such a toxic place that I’ve concluded it’s not a worthwhile place to spend time. And as you said, it is exhausting.”

She continued, “So you do have to pick and choose, and you have to think about where the place is, where you can get your message across. But I am trying to figure out, I mean, I have given up on X. What a scary name that even is, right? And I don’t know what the alternative is right now.”

Musk responded to the comments, noting “X is literally just a letter from the alphabet lmao.”

X is literally just a letter from the alphabet lmao — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 15, 2024

Vaccaro charged that it is “the policy of the owner that is problematic,” presumably referring to Musk’s dedication to free speech on the platform.

She also declared “I think one day it will come the moment of the code of conduct in this place… I think there will be a societal reflection on how information is brought.”

How they would love to get their controlling hands on the platform again.

* * *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews