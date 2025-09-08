Watch: IDF Helicopters Chase Yemeni Drone For Several Minutes As Airport Under Threat

Israel's skies witnessed a lot of dangerous drone activity out of Yemen on Sunday into Monday. Israel's Ramon Airport in the south of the country was directly struck by one of the drones, resulting in all flights having been grounded.

What is unusual is that sirens were not sounded ahead of the attack, and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are investigating the incident. Ramon primarily serves the city of Eilat at the southern tip of the country on the Red Sea, and it was completely shut down for 90 minutes after the attack.

Videos showed the airport arrivals hall littered with glass as many windows were busted out in the attack. The Houthis owned up to it, stating that its drone "directly hit the airport and caused the airport to shut down, halting air traffic."

A 63-year-old man was injured in the attack, but no other casualties were reported. It comes after Israel's main Ben Gurion International Airport has come under repeat ballistic missile attack - though most projectiles have failed to hit the target.

Houthi military spokesperson Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree declared Sunday the Houthis "will escalate their military operations and not back down from their support for Gaza" - and warned that Israeli airports "are unsafe and will be continuously targeted."

Reports of more hostile drones over Israel on Monday:

❗️NOW: IDF helicopters chasing Yemeni drone for several minutes over Israeli airspace



As Houthis Spox announces launching 'three drones toward Ben Gurion Airport, Ramon Airport, and sensitive target in Dimona'



Ben Gurion Airport SHUTS DOWN as Israel scrambles fighter jets pic.twitter.com/OYsMrPDVj6 — RT (@RT_com) September 8, 2025

The Ramon airport incident demonstrates that Israel's celebrated multi-layered air missile defense system is struggling to keep up, as drones and missiles have on many occasions slipped through.

Israeli media reports at least three more drones were intercepted on Monday, which again threatened southern Israel.

The drone threat from Yemen has increased of late, which Iranian sources have positively celebrated...

Israeli helicopters try to intercept a Yemeni drone over occupied al-Quds.



Follow: https://t.co/7Dg3b41PJ5 pic.twitter.com/5CaFwiuVHz — PressTV Extra (@PresstvExtra) September 8, 2025

"Monday saw another drone intercepted near the airport, the military said, setting off sirens. Several interceptor missiles were launched over the Eilat area — just south of the airport — to shoot down the drone," reports TOI.