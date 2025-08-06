Watch: 'Invasion Fatigue' Strikes As Spanish Beach-Goers Tackle Boat-Full Of Illegal Immigrants

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Video out of a small town in Spain shows beach going locals tackling and detaining a boat load of illegal immigrants who suddenly washed up and attempted to flee in the middle of the day.

The video shot in the Granada town of Castell de Ferro shows a speed boat pull up in what is clearly a coordinated trafficking attempt before around a dozen North Africans jump into the water and begin to swim to shore.

While police were chasing the illegals, frustrated Spaniards joined in, with several attempting to stop the migrants.

While some of them immediately started running, others attempted to blend in with sunbathers in an effort to avoid detection.

According to reports in the Spanish media, while several of the men were captured, others managed to get away.

This is happening every day fro years in Spain, yet another European country that has thrown its borders wide open and has been invaded by upwards of 8 million illegal immigrants in recent years.

Just as in other European countries, there have been widespread demonstrations against mass-migration in recent months.

Some of these turned violent following unprovoked attacks on Spanish citizens, including elderly people by migrants.

The vast majority of Spain’s citizens want mass deportation of illegal immigrants, and there are even majorities for this policy amongst left-wing voters.

The Left-wing government seems to believes that the way to ‘solve’ the mass migration problem is by simply giving them all residency papers.

The number of immigrants living in Spain under family reunification permits has surged by more than 650 percent in the past five years, according to data from the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security, and Migration.

Spain has also seen an alarming rise in sexual violence over recent years, culminating in a record-high number of rapes, which reached 5,206 incidents in 2024, according to new official statistics from the Ministry of the Interior.

With an average of 14 rapes per day across the country, the figure nearly triples the 1,878 cases reported in 2019 when five daily incidents were reported. The upward trend has remained consistent year-over-year since 2018, aside from a brief dip during 2020 due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The right wing Vox party has vowed to deport all illegal immigrants, and to also remove foreign nationals who have refused to adopt Spanish customs.

