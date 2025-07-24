Watch: Iranian Helicopter Confronts US Destroyer Approaching Territorial Waters

Iran has claimed it confronted and warned a US Navy destroyer to alter its course as it neared Iranian territorial waters in the Gulf of Oman.

Iranian state media released video and images from the encounter on Wednesday, which if accurate would be the first known direct confrontation between Iranian and American forces since the 12-day conflict between Iran and Israel in June. The footage was taken from a helicopter deployed by the IRGC Navy to intercept the vessel.

Surprisingly, the Pentagon did acknowledge the encounter, and described the interaction as "professional" while saying it had no effect on its operations.

But the Iranian side described it as an act of aggression by the US military, with state television in Iran accusing the warship USS Fitzgerald of making a "provocative" move by approaching waters in Iran's own backyard.

The video shows a helicopter flying close to the warship, with an Iranian crew member issuing a radio warning in English, demanding that the ship change course as it neared Iran’s territorial waters around 10am local time. Iranian media further characterized the event as a tense standoff.

The US vessel responded by warning it would fire on the Iranian aircraft if it did not retreat, per the claims of Iranian officials, and the vessel eventually left the area following repeated Iranian warnings. Thus Tehran is saying its Navy chased the US destroyer out of Iranian territorial waters.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) has roundly rejected Iran's version of events, instead describing in a statement the following:

"This had no effect on the USS Fitzgerald's mission, and any claims to the contrary are misinformation from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps," the official said of the exchange which occurred in international waters.

Below: watch the standoff as featured in Iranian footage:

IRGC-affiliated Tasnim News on Wednesday released footage it claimed showed an Iranian navy helicopter forcing the USS Fitzgerald, a US guided missile destroyer, to alter its course. The report said the warship had approached waters under Iran’s supervision in the Sea of Oman. pic.twitter.com/gcfMQ23K6f — Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) July 23, 2025

Iran's president just this week said his country will continue enrichment uranium for its peaceful nuclear energy program, and stands ready to take on any future potential Israeli or US attacks.

President Trump meanwhile has said he's ready and willing to attack Iran again if it looks like the Islamic Republic is trying to reconstitute its 'destroyed' nuclear program.

As for the possibility of resuming talks, according to the latest in Reuters: "Iran is ready to resume nuclear talks with the United States as long as some principles are respected, deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said on Thursday, a day before a meeting with European powers in Istanbul."

The statement continued: "The Iranian diplomat said talks could resume as long as Tehran's rights under the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty are recognized and Washington builds trust with Tehran and guarantees that negotiations will not lead to renewed military action against Iran."