Watch: Israel Systematically Flattens High-Rise Buildings In Gaza City

The war on the 'high rises' has begun, as shocking footage shows Israel's military has begun pulling down buildings one by one as part of its operation to take over Gaza City, through powerful missile strikes at their base.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has sought to justify its actions by saying Hamas and Islamic Jihad hide in the buildings, as use them to organize assaults on Israeli troops.

IDF started flattening high-rise buildings in Gaza City in what looks like the 1st significant phase of its new offensive. IDF claims Hamas used this building for military purposes pic.twitter.com/wrpTmHN9pG — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) September 5, 2025

Widely circulating images show that large buildings in the city center have been completely collapsed into their own footprint.

And on Friday, Al Jazeera reports that more are being targeted, amid IDF warnings issues to residents of certain buildings, saying that must immediately evacuate the premises.

"In the past half an hour, the Israeli army has issued a forced evacuation order for people living in Gaza City’s largest residential building," according to Al Jazeera’s Hani Mahmoud.

"We’re talking about a 16-storey building that houses at least 65 residential apartments and lots of department stores at the bottom of this residential tower," Mahmoud described.

Another angle of the collapse...

Gaza City high-rise crumbles in new angle of IDF's missile assault on Mushtaha Tower



Israel's Defense Minister marked strike as 'removing bolt from GATES OF HELL in Gaza'



'When the door is opened, it will not be closed, and IDF activity will intensify' https://t.co/J3Sr7Q6UXr pic.twitter.com/tMI9sKrKLt — RT (@RT_com) September 5, 2025

Palestinian residents are receiving phone calls telling them they have a very short window of time to get out of their homes, leading to fear and panic among civilians.

Previously the 12-story Mushtaha Tower (above and below) was blown up after Israel called it "Hamas infrastructure". At this rate it's expected that the entire central Gaza City area will be flattened.

The IDF called it "terrorist infrastructure" and utterly destroyed it...

Israel's military has also been regularly destroying tunnel networks under the city, as Hamas has frequently use these for guerilla warfare tactics. Hamas has been ambushing IDF infantry units by sending small teams from these tunnels.