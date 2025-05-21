Watch: Israeli Troops Fire Shots On International Diplomats Visiting West Bank

International pressure on Israel and the Netanyahu government is already at a historic high, even from Western allies which have been sanctioning hardline Israeli settler groups and individuals, and a new international incident has unfolded Wednesday in the West Bank.

"Israeli soldiers mistakenly fired warning shots at diplomats representing the European Union, UK, France, China, Russia and other countries on Wednesday," Bloomberg writes.

An international group of diplomats and activists were visiting the West Bank town of Jenin when they reportedly came under gunfire from Israel Defense Forces.

Stillframe after shots fired.

Videos show the diplomatic group fleeing and running to their vehicles in a chaotic scene. Some of the vehicles appeared marked with flags of their respective countries.

The Palestinian Authority (PA), which governs the West Bank, issued a statement condemning Israel troops. The statement claimed the IDF "deliberately targeted by live fire an accredited diplomatic delegation."

The IDF for its part, issued a statement alleging that while the diplomatic group was approved to be in the area, it departed from the 'approved route'. The IDF did confirm that "warning shots" were fired.

"IDF soldiers operating in the area fired warning shots to distance them away," the IDF said in the statement. "The IDF regrets the inconvenience caused." The army said an investigation into the incident will follow.

Bloomberg lists that diplomats from the following were on the ground at the time: the EU, Portugal, Morocco, Brazil, Austria, Japan, Canada, India, Poland, Russia, Turkey, Romania, France, the UK, Mexico, China, Egypt and Jordan.

Below is some of the initial footage to emerge, showing the immediate aftermath of the gunfire from IDF positions:

Israeli soldiers opened fire at a delegation of foreign diplomats, including around 30 ambassadors and consuls, who were visiting the Jenin area. https://t.co/CDe96brrKo pic.twitter.com/rr8zNbknG3 — Clash Report (@clashreport) May 21, 2025

France24 details based on eyewitnesses:

An aid worker, who did not want to be named for fear of reprisal, said a delegation of about 20 diplomats was being briefed about the situation in Jenin by the Palestinian Authority. The group of regional, European and Western diplomats were standing near the entrance of the Jenin refugee camp when they heard gunshots just before 2pm local time, said witnesses. No one was injured in the incident. Footage posted on social media showed the delegation scrambling for cover just inside the eastern entrance to the Jenin camp as loud shots ring out.

The delegation had cameras set up at the start of the alleged 'warning shots' which can be heard ringing out...

The israelis shoot at an int’l delegation visiting Jenin: the targeted group includes EU envoys; but.. but.. aren’t they your allies @EU_Commission pic.twitter.com/eTP3FoCUzz — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) May 21, 2025

Likely the countries involved will soon summon Israeli ambassadors in their respective capitals, at a moment Israel is already facing international isolation, given that it has begun expanding military operations in the Gaza Strip, and amid reports of famine gripping the enclave.

Starting Friday the IDF announced an expanded mobilization of troops in Gaza for operation 'Gideon's Chariots'. Some two million Palestinians are expected to be forced into a "humanitarian zone" while most of the enclave is destroyed and flattened.

Pro-Palestine activists have been alleging a deliberate attack on the European and other diplomatic representatives Wednesday:

Israeli occupation soldiers open fire on a diplomatic delegation during their visit to Jenin refugee camp. pic.twitter.com/yI3MAyXyZZ — Eye on Palestine (@EyeonPalestine) May 21, 2025

This is probably the most pressure Israel has come under from its Western allies since Oct.7, 2023. As we previously reported, even Vice President JD Vance abruptly canceled a planned trip to Israel following the Netanyahu government's declaration that it would ramp up operations to conquer all of Gaza.

The fresh Jenin incident is certainly not going to help Israel's international standing, amid its increased isolation on a world stage. It is also the case that many of the diplomats were from Global South countries which have already long opposed Israeli policy toward Palestinians.