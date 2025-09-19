Watch: Israel's Game-Changing 'Iron Beam' Intercept System Declared Operational

The past nearly two years of war in Gaza, and accompanying conflicts from Lebanon to Iran to Yemen - has seen Israel's air defenses work harder than ever. Recent ballistic missile and drone attacks out of Yemen have meanwhile resulted in at least some missiles getting through, even hitting Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion International Airport. Replenishments of Israel's sophisticated anti-air defense layers are extremely expensive as well, which is why starting over a decade ago Tel Aviv began actively developing other means of aerial defense.

The IDF military has just rolled out its new high-powered laser defense system, known as the "Iron Beam". It has passed a final round of testing, announced the defense ministry on Wednesday, and could be ready for active deployment as soon as by close of 2025.

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems

Developed by the defense company Rafael in partnership with the Defense Ministry and the Israeli Air Force, the Iron Beam was first introduced in 2014.

In some instances, a lower-powered version of the laser has already been used successfully, such as to shoot down drones over Israel's norther amid the war with Hezbollah, Israeli media says.

According to the defense ministry, the system recently went through a series of successful operational tests which lasted several weeks. The Iron Beam is touted as being proven in intercepting rockets, mortars, and drones - only using high-energy laser technology.

The development and battle testing has been led ministry’s Directorate of Defense Research & Development (DDR&D).

Rafael announced upon releasing the below video that together with Israel's Ministry of Defense, it "has completed the final series of trials for the Iron Beam 450, the world’s first operational high-energy laser defense system."

"In these landmark tests, Iron Beam 450 intercepted rockets, mortars, and UAVs with unmatched speed, precision, and near-zero cost per engagement — a breakthrough that sets a new global benchmark in air defense."

Iron Beam 450 Reaches Final Development and Readiness for Delivery



Rafael, together with Israel’s Ministry of Defense, has completed the final series of trials for the Iron Beam 450, the world’s first operational high-energy laser defense system.



In these landmark tests, Iron… pic.twitter.com/fhKrB9rL5i — Rafael Advanced Defense Systems (@RAFAELdefense) September 17, 2025

But there is a big caveat, per the Times of Israel: "The main downside of a laser system is that it does not function well in low visibility, including heavy cloud cover or other inclement weather."

Likely the thinking in Netanyahu's government is that Israel can't get this deployed to the battlefield fast enough - again, given recent developments and headlines like the following: Houthi Hypersonic Missile Renders Iron Dome Useless, Slams Into Tel Aviv Area.

The Houthis have vowed not to stop so long as the IDF military offensive in Gaza persists, and now they are increasingly targeting Israeli airports.