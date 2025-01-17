Watch: Last Blinken Presser Overshadowed By Chaos As Journalists Dragged From Briefing Room

Blinken's final news conference Thursday, which came hours after the announcement of a ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel, was a bit of a disaster given no less than two journalists were forcibly removed from the US State Department briefing room.

First, veteran journalist Sam Husseini was accused of 'heckling' the outgoing top US diplomat. That's when US State Dept police were called upon to violently drag him out. "You pontificate about a free press!" Husseini told Blinken as he was taken away by several uniformed officers. Some pundits pointed out the double standard given Blinken routinely lectures countries like China, Russia, and Iran on freedom of the press issues. Watch the incident unfold below:

"I am asking questions after being told by [spokesman] Matt Miller that he will not answer my questions," Husseini continued as he was roughly escorted out. "I’m a journalist not a potted plant," he also said.

Blinken had told Husseini to "respect the process". He had responded, "Everybody from Amnesty International to the ICJ [International Court of Justice] is saying that Israel is doing genocide and extermination, and you’re telling me to respect the process?"

"Criminal! Why aren’t you in The Hague?! Why aren’t you in The Hague! Why aren’t you in The Hague!" Husseini yelled while being carried out of the room by security.

Journalist from The GrayZone Max Blumenthal also went off on Blinken. "Why did you keep the bombs flowing when we had a deal in May?" he asked. "Why did you allow my friends’ homes in Gaza to be destroyed?"

Blumenthal charged Blinken with "sacrific[ing] the rules-based order on the mantle of your commitment to Zionism." "You helped destroy our religion, Judaism, by associating it with fascism," he said.

For this, Blumenthal too was quickly detained and taken out of the room by State Dept police.

The incident involving the pair of journalists overshadowed the whole press conference, and even seeped into mainstream media coverage.

Both Blinken and Matthew Miller looked visibly upset and uncomfortable as the whole spectacle unfolded and as the accusations flew.

Miller could be seen with his characteristic smirk, while Blinken's face looked grim amid the fracas.