Watch: President Biden Delivers First Public Remarks On Terrorist Attacks On Israel

Three days since the carnage began, President Biden crawls out of his groundhog shelter (well it was Columbus Day) to see if we are going to face six more weeks of war or if peace can return (whatever that word means).

After The White House issued a statement "expressing our steadfast and united support to the State of Israel, and our unequivocal condemnation of Hamas and its appalling acts of terrorism" yesterday, the world's eyes will be on President Biden's first public appearance since the attacks began.

How much will the President lean towards 'the squad' and their Anti-Israel stance?

"All of us recognize the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people, and support equal measures of justice and freedom for Israelis and Palestinians alike."

Will he go full 'Nikki Haley'?

"Our countries will support Israel in its efforts to defend itself and its people against such atrocities. We further emphasize that this is not a moment for any party hostile to Israel to exploit these attacks to seek advantage."

Will Biden mention the Saudis, or UAE, backing Palestine? Will he decry the 'celebration's in the streets of some American cities over the deaths of Israelis?

And will he go into "whisper mode" to threaten Hamas, or unleash full "angry old man" mode and let slip more dogs of war...

Watch Live here (due to start at 1300ET)