Watch: MEP Forces EU To Address Wave Of Savage Migrant Attacks Throughout Europe

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity News,

In a decisive move highlighting the growing crisis of migrant violence across Europe, Sweden Democrats MEP Charlie Weimers has successfully pushed the European Parliament to debate recent fatal attacks on native Europeans, and their direct implications for public security on the streets.

Weimers' intervention comes in the immediate wake of the savage beating death of 32-year-old Swedish father Christian Zedig, ensuring the tragedy cannot be swept aside as just another "isolated incident" by those invested in open borders policies.

Weimers delivered a stark address to the chamber, laying bare the human cost:

SD begärde idag en debatt i EU-parlamentet om mordet på Christian Zedig.



Förslaget bifölls. Debatten äger rum 19.45 ikväll.



Jag kan inte begripa varför de SVENSKA socialdemokraterna röstade nej.



Jag ser fram emot kritiska frågor från media.



Debattens titel: "Parliament... pic.twitter.com/GTlXiz98fI — Charlie Weimers MEP ?? (@weimers) July 6, 2026

"In recent days, Europe has once again been reminded of the very real threats to public security on our streets. In Copenhagen, Swedish police officer Christian Zedig, a 32-year-old father of two, was brutally beaten to death at a world cup fan zone," Weimers urged.

He continued, "He was off duty, simply watching a match with friends, when he tried to calm a situation, he was attacked and stomped to death. In Milan Italy, a Gambian migrant stabbed an innocent man 20 times. He said it was for fun, and that he would do it again when he gets out. These are not isolated incidents, they are part of a broader pattern that is undermining the safety of ordinary Europeans."

His words cut through the usual parliamentary fog, naming the pattern that too many officials prefer to obscure. The debate, later today will addresses the urgent need to confront how unchecked migration is eroding safety in European cities and public spaces.

Weimers expressed astonishment that Swedish Social Democrats voted against even holding the discussion, posting the voting record as evidence. This reluctance speaks volumes about priorities: shielding failed migration policies over acknowledging the suffering of ordinary citizens and their families.

The Zedig family's nightmare began at a seemingly ordinary World Cup fan zone in Copenhagen's Islands Brygge area. Christian had traveled with friends to watch Norway face Ivory Coast before Sweden's own match. Wearing his national team shirt, he was enjoying the atmosphere when violence erupted.

A group of seven or eight young African men, according to eyewitnesses speaking to Danish media, arrived not to watch football but to provoke. They taunted supporters, threw beer and objects after Norway's late winning goal by Erling Haaland, then rushed a table of Scandinavian fans.

Zedig was punched in the head, collapsed immediately, and was then repeatedly stomped by multiple attackers while lying defenseless on the ground. The assailants fled the scene. Despite medical efforts, Zedig succumbed to his catastrophic injuries, leaving behind a devastated wife and two young daughters who will grow up without their father. Swedish police confirmed the death of their colleague, with local officers holding a memorial gathering.

His sister's emotional tribute captured the family's anguish: "My beautiful and thoroughly good-hearted brother. How will we make it without you with us? Who gave them the right to take you away from us? The grief is never-ending." Friends and colleagues described him as a dedicated officer and family man, making the senseless loss even more painful.

The main suspect, identified as an African migrant with a history of prior assaults and criminal convictions, eventually turned himself in to Danish police after authorities publicly released his photograph. He was arrested and remanded in custody for up to 26 days. While the formal charge had not yet been upgraded to murder at the time of initial proceedings, the facts of the mob attack speak for themselves.

This horror is the latest in a string of incidents that Weimers and like-minded MEPs have been warning about for years.

Media handling of the tragedy has only added fuel to public anger. Danish broadcaster TV2 aired live footage of a minute of silence held for Zedig before the later Norway-Brazil match at the same fan zone. The clip reportedly captured migrants ignoring the tribute or even laughing.

When the segment re-aired in a news broadcast, those seconds were conveniently edited out, shielding viewers from the disrespect.

Danish state TV channel has shortened yesterday's viral video of migrants ignoring the minute of silence for the Swedish football supporter Christian.



The minute of silence was held before the Norway-Brazil match at the fan zone in Copenhagen where Christian was beaten to death... — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) July 6, 2026

Weimers has consistently exposed the consequences of mass immigration and demographic shifts. In March, alongside other lawmakers, he helped spotlight the spread of no-go zones tied to rapid Islamization and uncontrolled inflows.

A New Direction report analyzed high-crime neighborhoods across Europe, ranking areas like Franc Moisin in France and Rosengård in Malmö by metrics of violence, parallel societies, unemployment, school failure, and emergency service breakdowns. These zones show strong correlations with high shares of foreign-born and Muslim populations, where state authority recedes and other rules prevail.

French MEP Marion Maréchal emphasized the data: France alone has hundreds of sensitive urban areas disproportionately linked to these dynamics. The report serves as a documented indictment of policies that have allowed parallel societies to flourish.

At a Warsaw conference around the same time, experts warned bluntly that Europeans are committing demographic suicide. Low native birth rates combined with high migration from younger, culturally distant populations create unsustainable pressures.

Outdated tools like the Geneva Convention were called "sacred cows" in need of reform, with calls to renationalize asylum and migration policy to restore national control. Speakers contrasted thriving, cohesive Polish cities with decaying Western European examples overwhelmed by crime and social breakdown.

Despite institutional resistance, conservative and sovereignist forces have scored tangible victories. The European Parliament backed major updates to the Returns Regulation, a breakthrough expanding deportation powers, mutual recognition of orders across member states, longer detention periods, extended entry bans, and possibilities for return hubs outside EU territory.

Weimers described stricter return rules as one of the Sweden Democrats' biggest negotiating successes, declaring "the era of deportations has begun."

Italian PM Giorgia Meloni welcomed the changes as validation of her government's approach. Other leaders from the right celebrated the shift toward enforcement and national sovereignty over Brussels dictates.

Leftist reactions included chants of "shame" met with counter-chants of "send them back," followed by complaints about conservatives celebrating the win with a rooftop gathering - moments of dark comedy amid the stakes.

These advances prove that persistent advocacy can shift policy, even if implementation lags and globalist pushback - from the UN and others - continues. Yet incidents like Zedig's murder demonstrate why speed matters. Return rates remain abysmal under old rules, allowing repeat offenders and unintegrated migrants to remain threats.

Zedig's death is tragically familiar. From stabbings to grooming scandals, rioting, and everyday street violence, the data on overrepresentation in crime statistics across Western Europe is inescapable for those willing to examine it. Fan zones, once symbols of shared celebration, now risk becoming flashpoints due to imported rivalries and lack of respect for host societies.

Weimers' Rule 164 initiative forces the Parliament to address implications head-on: rising insecurity, strained police resources, cultural fragmentation, and the demographic trajectory that amplifies risks. Ignoring it invites more tragedy and deeper societal division.

Europe stands at a crossroads. Decades of elite-driven mass immigration without regard for compatibility, numbers, or enforcement have produced predictable results: overburdened welfare systems, no-go areas, terror threats, and innocent victims. Families torn apart, communities on edge, and taxpayers funding the consequences.

The successes on remigration tools offer hope, but only if national governments wield them aggressively. Weimers and allies are dragging the conversation toward reality - prioritizing citizens' safety, cultural cohesion, and sovereignty. The votes against even debating the matter reveals who still clings to denial.

As the Parliament convenes, the message is clear: enough is enough. Europeans deserve leaders who secure borders, enforce returns, and put their own people first. The era of looking the other way must end.

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