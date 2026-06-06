Watch: More Evidence Iran Is Rapidly Restoring Its Missile Tunnels

President Trump has newly estimated that Iran has 21%-22% of its missiles remaining. Trump said in an interview with NBC: "They have some missiles and drones, percentage-wise maybe 21%-22% of the missiles. That's a lot, but it's not what it was before the war."

He and top White House officials had previously mused that the Iranians are working hard to reconstitute their defenses after the opening US-Israeli heavy bombing campaign of Operation Epic Fury.

The fresh statement comes on the heels of a Washington Post story last month which cited CIA estimates saying Iran still holds about 70% of its missiles and 75% of missile launchers it had before the war. So there's a likelihood that Iran still has significantly more than just 20% of its arsenal.

There's also some anecdotal evidence, and statements from the Iranians themselves, such as in the following... Watch:

Iran restored internet access, revealing footage of rescue operations at western Iranian tunnel sites struck by U.S. and Israeli forces. The tunnels were used to shelter missile launchers. pic.twitter.com/PnTfwjoV0B — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) June 5, 2026

The Iranians have been utilizing basic construction equipment to dig out several missile launchers and reopen subterranean tunnels tied to its missile program.

"Iran has repaired other parts of the bases as well, including roads that the US and Israel bombed to prevent missile launchers from using them," CNN wrote last week. "Satellite images show almost all these craters have now been filled, and at two sites, even repaved."

Sam Lair, a research associate at the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies, the same outlet late last month that "There’s nothing to prevent the launchers from being armed with the ample stockpile of missiles that the Iranians still have."

He sought to highlight the limits of American firepower, in terms of damage, and given that it hasn't been sustained:

“The US military is good at delivering tactical successes, and entombing and suppressing the Iranian missile force is a great example of that,” said Lair. “However, if that isn’t accompanied by a set of reasonable strategic war aims and an achievable theory of victory, it can end up being a strategic failure.”

Via AP: Zagros Mountains in central Iran, where a deep underground nuclear facility was reportedly built.

President Trump has been touting the near annihilation of Iran's arsenal, and has lately said the rest of its launch sites could be taken out in a day if he gave the order.