Watch: The Most Ridiculous 75 Seconds Of Bullshit From Davos Yet On "Ecocide"

Just when you thought you had heard it all...

This lady (we are presuming she/they is/are a lady) - who looks like she has not missed a meal in her life - explains - with no sense of irony or shame - that farming the land, fishing for food, and worse still 'making money' is now on par with mass murder or genocide.

Jojo Mehta - founder of 'Stop Ecocide Now' - explains in her upper-class English accent to her ultra-rich peers in Davos that:

"We have this cultural, very ingrained habit of not taking damage to nature as seriously as we take damage to people or property."

Her goal is to have "mass damage and destruction of nature" legally recognized as "a serious crime."

"With human rights, mass murder and genocide are serious crimes, but there is no equivalent in the environmental space." "Unlike an international crime like genocide that involves a specific intent, with ecocide, what we see is that people are trying to do is make money, is farm, is fish... and what's missing is an awareness of the side effects and collateral damage that happens..."

Latest buzzword just dropped from the Devil’s den in Davos.



Farming, fishing and making money is now called “Ecocide.”



So basically if you want to live, you’re committing a crime if these people get their way.



🤡🤡🤡☠️pic.twitter.com/6hTQMlEsVe — Kat Kanada (@KatKanada_TM) January 16, 2024

You literally cannot make this shit up! The socials quickly responded...

I guess ecocide doesn't include killing whales to put up windmills. — Jeff Flinn (@JeffFlinn_) January 17, 2024

That's right, NetZero is net population growth of zero. That's what they were after all along, no more euphemisms about carbon emissions, they're moving on. — Bulagan (@Bulagan1996) January 17, 2024

Ecocide is actually Eliteocide—which is allowing unelected elites, to tell farmers to stop farming, fisher to stop fishing, miners to stop mining—when you allow those things to happen, that is when you starve, unrests happens and society collapses.

Because you listen to the… — Christopher Olguin (@cjo_olguin) January 17, 2024

These people are evil. — Paul G 🇺🇲🇮🇹 (@Paulgman47) January 17, 2024

"Do as I say, not as I do..."