Watch: New Footage Shows Bannon Exploding At Epstein: "Total And Complete Bullshit!!"

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

In a heated exchange from a long-unreleased 2019 interview that was just made public through recent Department of Justice Epstein file releases, Steve Bannon confronts Jeffrey Epstein on the question of when human life begins.

Epstein dodges by suggesting it “can’t be measured,” then doubles down by claiming he doesn’t even know “what it means to be measured” - prompting Bannon to unleash on what he calls “bullsh*t and happy talking.”

Bannon accuses Epstein of feigning ignorance despite his elite status in finance: “You do know what it means to be measured. You’re one of the leading currency traders, hedge fund guys or stock market financial wizards. You’re in the high priesthood of high finance. You certainly know how to measure. That’s why you’re a billionaire. Any other answer besides that is total and COMPLETE BULLSH!T, and you know it.”

Steven Bannon snaps at Jeffrey Epstein’s “bullsh*t and happy talking” and tells him to stop playing stupid.



It all started when Bannon asked Epstein when human life begins.



Epstein replied: “can’t be measured.”



But it’s what Epstein said next that pushed Bannon over the edge.… pic.twitter.com/wRFrxeNgah — Vigilant Fox ? (@VigilantFox) February 1, 2026

Epstein responds meekly: “I know very few things.”

Bannon presses harder, arguing Epstein’s entire career revolves around measurement—of markets, people, leaders, economies, and politics: “You know things can be measured. You measure every day. You weigh and measure people. You weigh and measure leaders. You weigh and measure economies. You weigh and measure politics. Your whole life, in fact, is MEASURING.”

Epstein counters by accusing Bannon of abusing the mathematical term “measure” in everyday language, calling it abusive to his field—while grinning.

The clip, circulating widely on X, highlights the tension in their discussion, which also touched on topics like the human soul, quantum physics, Jesus, the devil, and more. This comes amid ongoing releases from Epstein-related files, shedding new light on conversations from before his 2019 arrest.

Jeffrey Epstein tells Steven Bannon that there’s “no question” the soul exists, but science can’t explain it.



Apparently, Epstein was fascinated with philosophy.



“The things that are alive in my world are miracles, not magic.”



Citing Prof. Leibniz, Epstein said the soul is “so… pic.twitter.com/9ScTrmku8B — Vigilant Fox ? (@VigilantFox) February 1, 2026

Bannon conducted these videotaped interviews with Epstein in early 2019, just months before Epstein’s final arrest in July of that year, filming roughly 12 to 15 hours of footage in Epstein’s massive Manhattan townhouse on East 74th Street—the same location tied to many of his crimes.

Jeffrey Epstein says there would be “RUNS on the bank” if the public knew how the banking system works.



“If you have one [dollar], you can lend out nine. That’s the way our system works.”



“People on the street… would find it impossible to believe.” pic.twitter.com/u8ZfyPxTe5 — Vigilant Fox ? (@VigilantFox) February 1, 2026

The sessions featured professional lighting and a small crew, with Bannon questioning Epstein off-camera in a prosecutorial style.

Jeffrey Epstein admits in a previously-unreleased interview that Wall Street deliberately makes its job sound complicated to take money from the little guy.



“They don’t want the little guy to understand what they do because they make so much money and they don’t do very much.” pic.twitter.com/1xfASPy8RO — Vigilant Fox ? (@VigilantFox) February 1, 2026

Conflicting accounts surround their purpose: Bannon insists it was for an investigative documentary titled The Monster to expose Epstein’s depravity and elite connections, while reports from journalist Michael Wolff, Epstein’s brother Mark, and others suggest Bannon was actually media-training Epstein for a PR rehabilitation effort, funded by Epstein himself, to deny his crimes in a major interview.

Jeffrey Epstein Blames Bill Clinton for the 2008 Financial Collapse



“The real enemy of the finance system was Bill Clinton.”



“If you ask me who caused the financial crisis, I would tell you it was Bill Clinton.”



Steve Bannon wanted clarity on why Epstein said that and asked… pic.twitter.com/COertawIT3 — Vigilant Fox ? (@VigilantFox) February 1, 2026

The footage is emerging now as part of a massive U.S. Department of Justice dump of millions of Epstein-related documents, mandated by a 2025 congressional law for greater transparency.

While the full 15 hours remain unreleased—still controlled by Bannon, who has teased a forthcoming five-part documentary series—significant excerpts have surfaced in the past day with independent sources pulling from the DOJ files.

The material deepens the intrigue around the Epstein saga, offering glimpses into his mindset on philosophy, finance, and his network in his final months of freedom.

An almost two hour long version, still not the entire 12-15 hours, is below if you wish to spend more time listening to this creep:

THE EPSTEIN FILES — ??The full Jeffrey Epstein Interview by Steve Bannon pic.twitter.com/pmYMDtcW3M — livefreeopinion (@livefreeopinion) February 1, 2026

