Watch: "Petrified" Woman Details Brutal Reality Of Lawless, Borderless Britain

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

A clip of a TalkTV caller from London has gone viral after she expressed her extreme distress over rising violence in her area, particularly stabbings, in the wake of yet another horrific incident Tuesday.

As we earlier highlighted, an innocent man walking his dog in West London was brutally stabbed to death for no reason whatsoever by an illegal Afghan migrant, with two others being seriously injured by the knife wielding maniac.

It was quickly ascertained that the suspect arrived into the country completely illegally on the back of a lorry, yet was granted leave to remain in 2022.

The caller, a woman named Sarah, was explained that she lives near Hillingdon, the area where the attack yesterday was carried out.

She noted that since moving into her house in 2019, her local shop has experienced three stabbings and one murder.

“My friend was murdered last year up on The High Street. A girl that I know was murdered in South Ball Park. Government are failing us. We’re scared for our children,” the caller urged.

“I have a 22-year old son and I’m begging him to move out of this country,” she continued, adding “What are these politicians doing to us? They’re putting our children in so much danger. They put everyone in danger and they’re doing nothing to help us.”

🚨ABSOLUTELY HORRIFIC CALL🚨



A London woman calls in and cries her eyes out in desperation



"WE'RE NOT RACIST WE'RE PETRIFIED"



"WHAT ARE THESE POLITICIANS DOING TO US. THEY'RE PUTTING EVERYONE IN DANGER"



"I DON'T LEAVE THE HOUSE WITHOUT A MAN"



– My local shop has had 3… pic.twitter.com/gLDpxYcijS — Basil the Great (@Basil_TGMD) October 29, 2025

She then expressed deep frustration that despite being peaceful people, the community feels pushed to take action because their concerns are not being addressed.

“They’re pushing us to do something that we don’t want. We are peaceful people. British people never revolt against their government. They’re going to push us to it because they are not listening to us. Please, our friends, our family are dying,” the woman pleaded.

“I don’t leave the house without a man,” she further revealed, urging “everyone I know is getting stabbed. They’re getting raped in parks. This is where I live, not where the politicians live.”

She then directly addressed British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, stating “if you’re listening to this, please do something. I’m petrified. I’ve never broken the law in my life. I have been a law abiding citizen, a civil servant. Please do something. It’s us that are dying on the streets.”

At time of writing, Starmer has not said anything about yesterday’s stabbing spree.

“You talk about being racist,” the tearful caller further stated, referring to Starmer’s repeated characterisation of those concerned about rampant illegal immigration as “far right.”

“We’re not racists,” the woman stressed, adding “My sister’s mixed race. I was a white child brought up in a mixed-race family, it’s nothing to do with race.”

Other callers were furious with rage.

🚨FURIOUS CALLER RAGES AT POLITICIANS



"THEY HAVE BLOOD ON THEIR HANDS"



"When are we going to hold the politicians, since Tony Blair, responsible for the murder and rape by foreign criminals?"



Completely agree.

It's time for Politicians and Judges to be held accountable pic.twitter.com/C4YHV61aby — Basil the Great (@Basil_TGMD) October 29, 2025

GB News is exposing the kind of individuals who are arriving and being housed in hotels and former military bases.

🚨TERRORIST FIGHTERS CLAIMING ASYLUM IN THE UK



Absolutely shocking video of illegal migrants showing off guns, knives and other weapons



These are fighting age males who have fought in wars



Deportations are the only thing that can save us pic.twitter.com/ECziQ4GvYI — Basil the Great (@Basil_TGMD) October 29, 2025

All of this comes after another migrant who was imprisoned for sexually abusing a teenage girl in Epping, sparking mass protests at the hotel housing illegals there, was accidentally released from prison and left to wander around London.

This guy's walking around London wearing prison clothes getting caught on CCTV every 5 minutes and they still can't catch him. https://t.co/3Zu20oemyu — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) October 25, 2025

The man has since been arrested and quietly deported to Ethiopia, having reportedly been paid a paltry sum of money to not make a fuss about it.

🚨EPPING HOTEL MIGRANT WAS BRIBED £500 TO BE DEPORTED QUIETLY



Hadesh Kebatu was given £500 so he would not disrupt his deportation flight



We are bribing child sex offenders FFS



This country is so broken pic.twitter.com/EJ9mh1saqP — Basil the Great (@Basil_TGMD) October 29, 2025

The Epping Illegal Migrant who sexually assaulted a 14 year old girl was deported yesterday



He wasn't forced, he wasn't dragged, he wasn't pushed, he wasn't in chains



He was bribed with £500 of taxpayer money not to make a fuss



Can the UK get any more pathetic? pic.twitter.com/BoRH3BD0bq — Basil the Great (@Basil_TGMD) October 29, 2025

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.