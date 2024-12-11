print-icon
Watch: Powerful Blast Rocks Luxury Residential Tower In Shenzhen

by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Dramatic footage has been posted on X, capturing the moment a powerful blast rocked a luxury residential tower in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen.

Reuters reported:

The Shenzhen fire brigade said it had dispatched 16 fire trucks and 80 rescue personnel after receiving a report of the emergency at the compound.

...

According to state media The Beijing News, a preliminary investigation showed that a gas explosion on the 28th floor of the building caused the fire, while the exact cause of the explosion was still being investigated.

According to the Shanghai Morning Post, local officials have not confirmed casualty numbers, which remain unknown. At least one resident of the high-end condo building had fallen off after losing consciousness.

Footage of the aftermath was posted on X, including a shocking image of a person at the edge of their floor, attempting to escape the flames...

SCMP noted that rescue teams have been evacuating residents throughout the building. 

