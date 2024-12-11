Watch: Powerful Blast Rocks Luxury Residential Tower In Shenzhen

Dramatic footage has been posted on X, capturing the moment a powerful blast rocked a luxury residential tower in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen.

Number 1 trend on Weibo now: the terrible explosion that occurred in a residential building in Shenzhen's Nanshan District today just after 14.30 after which 16 fire trucks and 80 fire rescue workers rushed to the scene. pic.twitter.com/6l3RJlFeN3 — Manya Koetse (@manyapan) December 11, 2024

Reuters reported:

The Shenzhen fire brigade said it had dispatched 16 fire trucks and 80 rescue personnel after receiving a report of the emergency at the compound. ... According to state media The Beijing News, a preliminary investigation showed that a gas explosion on the 28th floor of the building caused the fire, while the exact cause of the explosion was still being investigated.

According to the Shanghai Morning Post, local officials have not confirmed casualty numbers, which remain unknown. At least one resident of the high-end condo building had fallen off after losing consciousness.

Footage of the aftermath was posted on X, including a shocking image of a person at the edge of their floor, attempting to escape the flames...

Tragic high-rise explosion this afternoon in Shenzhen in a residential building (China).



At least one person died - a woman who fell down.



At least 4 floors were impacted. This happened in the Nanshan district. I can clearly see that building from my place.



My video in 🧵... pic.twitter.com/51S4EM8FY4 — Daniel Camilo (@DanielOlimac) December 11, 2024

An explosion occurred in an apartment at Phase II of Shenzhen Bay Yuefu in Nanshan District earlier this afternoon, Shenzhen Media Group reported.



The cause of the explosion and any potential injuries remain unclear. Authorities are conducting an emergency investigation into… pic.twitter.com/22FORvcJZG — Shenzhen Daily (@szdaily1) December 11, 2024

SCMP noted that rescue teams have been evacuating residents throughout the building.