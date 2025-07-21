Watch: Rare Inside Look At Russia's Secret Shahed Drone Factory

Russian state media has broadcast new footage from a major drone production facility in Yelabuga, Tatarstan, where Iranian-designed Shahed-136 drones, rebranded by Russia as the Geran-2, are being manufactured.

The defense ministry-produced video constitutes a very rare look inside one of Russia’s main secretive drone assembly plants, which plays a critical role in supplying UAVs for ongoing strikes in Ukraine. Suicide drones connected to the particular plant featured have been deployed literally in the tens of thousands across Ukraine over the course of the war.

In Russia, they showed what the factory in Alabuga looks like from the inside, which produces "Geraniums."



It is claimed to be the largest long-range drone assembly plant in the world.



Earlier, Germany stated that soon Russians will be launching two thousand UAVs per day at… pic.twitter.com/140KIzvmoD — East_Calling (@East_Calling) July 20, 2025

Situated roughly 1,700 kilometers from Ukraine's border, the complex contains multiple assembly lines and hundreds of ready-to-deploy drones.

The footage shows drones being painted matte black, which is believed to reduce visibility during night operations and make them harder for Ukrainian air defense units to detect. These drones have increasingly been utilized in nighttime operations, and Russia has been sending hundreds nightly against Ukrainian cities.

One controversial aspect of the report is the apparent use of teenage labor for some aspects of the drone plant.

The facility employs teenage students from the nearby Alabuga Polytechnic College, which is located within the same industrial zone - as the drone factory allows students to gain some hands-on technical skills.

Western commentators have seized on the youth labor aspect to the drone assembly plant...

“Kurchatov, Korolyov and Stalin live in your DNA.” Russian military TV showcases the giant Shahed drone production plant in Tatarstan, boasting that children after 9th grade are working there to help kill Ukrainians. pic.twitter.com/j7rbiFy9On — Yaroslav Trofimov (@yarotrof) July 20, 2025

One regional media source lists the following specifications for the Geran-2 drones:

Length: 3.5 meters

Wingspan: 2.5 meters

Weight: approximately 200 kilograms

Warhead: up to 50 kilograms

Engine: 50 horsepower two-stroke gasoline

Range: up to 1,800 kilometers

Cruising speed: 180–200 km/h (up to 300 km/h in descent)

Maximum altitude: 4,000 meters

Loiter time: 10–12 hours

The Alabuga facility began operations in 2023 and was designed for the large-scale manufacturing of the Geran-2, after Russia obtained and began mass deploying the Iran-made Shahed-136 drones from Iran. Likely, Ukraine is increasingly going to try targeting it with its own drones, but the plant is located extremely far from the front lines.