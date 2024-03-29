Watch: Russian Su-35 Jet Reportedly Shot Down Over Crimea

A Russian military fighter jet has crashed into the Black Sea near Sevastopol, Crimea on Thursday, the region's Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev has confirmed.

The announcement came after several social media videos surfaced showing what appears to be a Russian Su-35 aircraft falling from the sky in a large fireball. Many observers are speculating that the advanced Russian aircraft was shot down.

⚡️Russian Su-35 jet shot down over Sevastopol, Crimea pic.twitter.com/sGOXZ7SlZ5 — War Monitor (@WarMonitors) March 28, 2024

Russian Telegram channels are also widely reporting the Su-35 crash. However, so far Crimean officials are merely ambiguously describing that it "crashed" and have not verified a shoot-down.

"A military plane crashed into the sea…No civilian objects were hurt. The pilot ejected… his life is not in danger," the governor posted to Telegram.

While it would be unusual for a Russian fighter to be intercepted by Ukrainian weapons over Crimea - given Sevastopol is so far from the battlefield - there is a possibility Ukraine might be behind the intercept.

Several videos from multiple angles have emerged showing the jet falling rapidly while on fire...

More video of a fighter jet crashing over Sevostopol



According to Ukrainian media, it could be a Russian Su-35 4th generation fighter jet. According to unconfirmed information, the military plane could allegedly have been shot down by Russian air defense systems. pic.twitter.com/blylMZ996y — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 28, 2024

Throughout the war Crimea has come under frequent Ukraine attack, including with drones and medium to long-range missiles.

There are reports that earlier on Thursday local authorities in Sevastopol suspended maritime traffic, likely due to threat of new drone attacks. But some analysts have claimed it was a friendly fire incident - that the fighter may have been engaged by Russia's own anti-air defenses.

Russian Air Force twin-engine Sukhoi Su-35 Flanker, via Shutterstock

Each Russian Su-35 jet costs an estimated $85 million. Russia has lost several aircraft throughout the conflict, including at least two or three large military transport planes.