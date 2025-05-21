print-icon
Watch: Tourists Scramble As Ancient Chinese Tower Partially Collapses 

by Tyler Durden
China's largest remaining drum tower partially collapsed on Monday, and the entire incident was captured on camera. 

The video above shows hundreds of roof tiles sliding off the historic Fengyang Drum Tower in eastern China at the start of the week. Local media reports no injuries.  

"The tile falling lasted for a minute or two," one eyewitness told the state newspaper Yangcheng Evening News. 

Another witness told state media outlet The Beijing News that "no one was in the square and no one was injured" at the time of the incident. 

Located in Anhui province, the drum tower was constructed in 1375 during the Ming Dynasty, with a reconstruction phase in 1995 after it was destroyed in 1853.

China's local culture and tourism bureau reported no casualties and said the "situation is under investigation."

