Watch: Trump Arms Control Official Refuses To Confirm Israel Has Nukes

In the latest indication of America's deteriorating relationship with the State of Israel, a federal legislator used a Capitol Hill hearing to ask a simple but long-forbidden question of America's top arms control official: "Does Israel have nuclear weapons?"

The official repeatedly refused to say what everyone knows -- that Israel has hundreds of nuclear weapons. Worse, straining credulity, he told his interrogator, Texas Democratic Rep. Joaquin Castro, that "it would be outside of my purview as the arms control and arms proliferation under secretary to discuss that specific question." Castro replied, "Sir, that is a dereliction of duty."

The exchange took place in a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on Wednesday, with Castro grilling Under Secretary of State for Arms Control Thomas G. DiNanno. Castro persisted through DiNanno's repeated dodging of the question. "The consequences, as you know, are grave. This war continues to escalate," said Castro. DiNanno also refused to say if he himself knew the answer but was not allowed to say so.

We are four weeks into a war where both sides have targeted each other's nuclear facilities.



We risk nuclear disaster. Yet the main Trump official on arms control refused to answer my question on Israel's nuclear capabilities and told me to ask the Israeli government. pic.twitter.com/Sxnru3EIrl — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) March 25, 2026

"Tell us something -- as Congress, as the oversight body -- what is Israel's nuclear capability in terms of weapons?" asked Castro. In reply, DiNanno didn't refer Castro to US intelligence agencies, but -- compounding the insult to the committees' intelligence -- told Castro to ask "the Israeli government."

"You're the main person in charge of knowing this and understanding it," said Castro. "I don't understand why this issue is so taboo, when it's a basic question, and we're in a war alongside Israel against Iran, we're dealing with the potential for nuclear fallout, and you won't answer this basic question."

A big reason why it's taboo went unmentioned during the hearing. Because Israel is not a member of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and also has nuclear weapons, every dollar of aid to Israel breaks American law. Beyond that, the feigned official ignorance about Israel's nuclear arsenal is meant to obscure the sheer hypocrisy of nuclear-armed Israel -- a country with a government increasingly dominated by expansionist and religious zealots -- decrying Iran's enrichment of uranium, particularly given the US intelligence community has repeatedly assessed that Iran stopped its initial pursuit of such weapons 23 years ago.

As Brian McGlinchey explains at Stark Realities, US officials' refusal to talk about Israel's nuclear arsenal isn't a mere unwritten understanding:

Perversely, U.S. government employees who dare discuss or release information about Israel’s nuclear weapons program—and thus illuminate the ongoing criminality of U.S. aid to Israel—would themselves be subject to prosecution, thanks to a secret classification directive issued by the Obama administration. The two-page gag order was released in 2015 in response to a Freedom of Information Act request. Other than the title—“Guidance on Release of Information Relating to the Potential for an Israeli Nuclear Capability”—nearly every word has been redacted.

Castro is just one of many legislators who have enjoyed the financial backing of the powerful American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), but who is now going astray. Over his political career, Castro has received $115,000 from the pro-Israel lobby and its backers, according to TrackAIPAC, whose entry on Castro suggests he's been straying from the lobby's directives.

At a 2012 AIPAC luncheon in San Antonio, a speaker enthused over the prospect of an Israel-catering candidate Joaquin Castro eventually ascending to powerful House committees (via YouTube)

Castro's grooming by Israel and AIPAC goes all the way back to at least 2008. When he was merely a 33-year-old, up-and-coming member of the Texas legislature, the Israeli government hosted him and 19 other Latino politicians on a two-week trip to Israel. In an obscure video of a 2012 AIPAC luncheon in San Antonio, an unidentified speaker enthused over the AIPAC-groomed Castro's pending election to a reliably Democratic US House seat, and what that meant for the pro-Israel cause: "He has tremendous opportunity to...ascend into some very strong committees, because...he basically has the opportunity to be there as long as he wants to be there."

This week, Castro was able to grill DiNanno thanks to Castro's membership on the "very strong" House Foreign Relations Committee. How do you like your guy now, AIPAC?