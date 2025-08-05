Watch: Trump Learns Ukrainian Military Now Enlisting Elderly, Mentally Handicapped

As we covered last week, Ukrainian parliament has decided that “citizens aged 60+ can now enlist under contract during martial law.” ZeroHedge White House reporter Liam Cosgrove asked President Trump about this and other disturbing recruitment practices by our "Eastern Ally."

Trump’s told for the FIRST time Ukraine’s forcing young men, disabled, even over-60s to fight



TRUMP: ‘This is BIDEN’S war… haven’t heard about 60yo men etc’



Think US President’s being given FILTERED intel? https://t.co/DJknFejEmA pic.twitter.com/FJpWnb3tA6 — RT (@RT_com) August 5, 2025

Cosgrove: “President Zelensky just signed a law allowing for citizens age 60 and above to serve in the military,” Cosgrove said. “We've seen dozens of videos of young men being hauled into vans and dragged to the front lines against their will... even a young man with Down syndrome serving on the front line.”

“You said you wanted ‘to see the people stop dying’... Now the people dying are elderly, mentally handicapped, and conscripts.”

These videos are very disturbing!



A man with Down syndrome is serving on the frontlines in Ukraine and is being abused by another squad member, who records it for entertainment. pic.twitter.com/gGiV3jORzz — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) February 11, 2024

Cosgrove: “Even if a ceasefire doesn't work out, why should Americans continue to fund a foreign military that’s scraping the bottom of the barrel like this?”

Trump responded that he had not heard about these actions by the Ukrainian military:

“I haven’t heard that,” referring to the specifics about Ukraine’s military draft, but reiterated that former President Biden was to blame for the bloodshed.

“This is Biden’s war. This is not my war. I’m here to get us out of it.”

Cursed be anyone who supports this vile fascist regime🖕🖕🖕 pic.twitter.com/ChLX0Ny8I5 — Anatolij Sharij (@anatoliisharii) July 29, 2025

He described the Ukraine war as “the one we’re working hardest on,” adding that he brokered five ceasefires in his second term and that he’d “like this to be the sixth.”

