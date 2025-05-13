Watch: Trump's Lavish Welcome In Saudi Arabia, With Who's Who Of Tech CEOs In Tow

If there's one thing that's clear by now, it's that Saudi Arabia and the royal family loves President Donald J. Trump.

For example, in an unusual move and break with protocol, it was Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MbS) who rushed to greet Trump the moment the president stepped off Air Force One at the Royal Terminal on Tuesday.

Via Al Monitor

The greeting was typically lavish, as Trump was received at the Royal Terminal at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, after which he and MbS walked a lavender carpet and sat down amid marble columns in navy-and-gold armchairs, as the NYT Times detailed.

"Trump lands in Saudi Arabia to a royal welcome from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman," Al-Monitor journalist Elizabeth Hagedorn pointed out. "Biden, by contrast, got the governor of Mecca."

As Air Force One entered the kingdom's airspace earlier Tuesday, Saudi fighter jets escorted it while approaching the Saudi capital.

Scenes from Saudi Arabia as Trump arrives for negotiations with leaders of the region.



Scenes from Saudi Arabia as Trump arrives for negotiations with leaders of the region.

Huge week ahead.

And later, "The presidential limousine, nicknamed The Beast, was escorted by riders on Arabian horses as it drove to the royal court," NYT detailed.

Among the first major events includes Trump speaking at an investment forum hosted by the Saudi government. Accompanying him are Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and other top officials.

The Beast pulls up to the Saudi Royal Court in Riyadh

The investment forum has also seen the Saudi crown prince greet Elon Musk as well as other important tech and silicon valley chief executives, including from BlackRock, Palantir, Nvidia, OpenAI, IMB, CitiBank, and others.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman with President Trump and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman inside the Saudi Royal Court.

Others eyeing potential investments from the Saudis, include billionaire medical entrepreneur Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, owner of The Los Angeles Times.

The president said before cameras upon the start of bilateral talks, "MBS is a friend, we have a good relationship."

"I really believe we like each other a lot," Trump added.

Via Reuters

Trump is hoping to secure a $1 trillion investment in US industry from the kingdom, significantly over and above the crown prince’s earlier investment pledge of $600bn, upon this first stop in his Gulf tour which will later include Qatar and UAE.

Importantly, the head of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, was at the airport with MbS for Trump's grand greeting at the VIP Royal Terminal.

Trump is more of a Diet Coke drinker, (or perhaps there was a remote fear in his mind of being poisoned?)...

U.S. President Donald Trump doesn't drink the local coffee offered to him during his visit to Saudi Arabia.



U.S. President Donald Trump doesn't drink the local coffee offered to him during his visit to Saudi Arabia.

Ghahwa, a spiced Arabic coffee, is a staple of Saudi hospitality.

President Trump salutes as the Saudis play the American National Anthem...

🚨🇺🇸🇸🇦 Trump salutes as the Saudis play the American National Anthem.



Trump salutes as the Saudis play the American National Anthem.

Saudi Arabia love Trump it seems. Things are happening quickly.

