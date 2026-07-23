Watch: Ukraine, Iran Tensions Run High In Rare Rubio-Lavrov Meeting

A US delegation headed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio is holding three day closed-door talks with Russia on the sidelines of an annual gathering by foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Manila.

The high point came in a rare direct Rubio-Lavrav meeting, where the US top diplomat said Russia should have the incentive to end a "very blood war" that has devastated both sides.

Rubio admitted that so far there's been an "unsuccessful or at least unfruitful" effort to end the war and find peace, but insisted the Trump administration is committed to finding a lasting solution "if conditions and factors have changed to make that possible."

"That’s been the challenge, an end that both sides can accept," Rubio said to reporters. "And we’ve tried and we’ll continue to try to see if we can, you know, find a middle ground that brings this about. And we’re prepared to play that role if the opportunity presents itself."

One of the more interesting moments came when FM Lavrov and Secretary Rubio ignored reporters' questions on whether Russia will agree to stop attacking Ukraine, in the wake of the obvious recent escalations of missile attacks on the Ukrainian capital...

Looks like an *American staffer* runs press out of the room as soon as the 'awkward' but still relevant questions were asked.

A reporter asks Marco Rubio whether he will ask Foreign Minister Lavrov about Russia helping Iran target U.S. troops. Another reporter asks Lavrov when will Russia stop attacking Ukraine. A staffer then removes the press from the room. pic.twitter.com/N7I7ZBVQOE — Acyn (@Acyn) July 23, 2026

Lavrov underscored in the meeting "the unacceptability of further arming" Ukraine and accused European countries of pursuing Russia's "strategic defeat."

The Kremlin has of late warned the West of its growing direct involvement in targeting Russian energy sits as part of Ukraine's long-range drone operations, which have unleashed serious damage on oil production and export infrastructure.

Lavrov also declared Russia’s readiness for "a political and diplomatic resolution of the conflict" and the upholding of commitment to agreements reached at last year's Alaska summit between Trump and Putin.

But Rubio threw up a significant roadblock and challenge, stressing on the question of arming Ukraine, "There’s been no change to our policy in that regard." But he also again said: "We want a peace deal. We want the war to end."

Another interesting and tense moment came when reporters raised the issue of recent widespread allegations that Russia is arming Iran and helping it with targeting information.

Rubio was clearly trying to not make this an issue at the summit and somewhat surprisingly strongly pushed back against the reports...

Reporter: Did you talk to the Russians about Russia sharing information with Iran targeting U.S. troops?



Rubio: Who says that they are?



Reporter: Are they not?



Rubio: Who says they are?



Reporter: There's been reporting...



Rubio: Reporting in the media? Oh, then it must be… pic.twitter.com/YERHdknMrC — Clash Report (@clashreport) July 23, 2026

Reuters and others had reported Wednesday, "Iranian drone attacks on CIA facilities in the Gulf have prompted U.S. intelligence analysts to investigate whether Russia assisted by providing targeting information or ​advanced drone technology, said four people familiar with U.S. intelligence."

"These people, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss national security matters, said U.S. intelligence officials have ‌not yet reached firm conclusions about the possible Russian involvement in the attacks on CIA facilities. But they cited the strikes' effectiveness and apparent precision, as well as Russia's broader technical support for Iran, as possible evidence," the Reuters report added.

Some analysts have pointed out that Moscow is inflicting 'payback' on the United States related to its having armed Ukraine for many years. US intelligence has been assisting Ukraine forces with targeting information. So the logic goes that Russia is now doing the same for Iran in the ratcheting Mideast conflict.