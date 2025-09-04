Watch: Vance Scolds Reporter For Complaining About Taking Out Narcoterrorists

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Vice President JD Vance was having none of it when a reporter appeared to take issue with the Administration’s obliteration of a vessel carrying narcoterrorists and a boat load of drugs on its way to the US from Venezuela.

“What legal authority were you guys working under?” The reporter asked.

Vance shot back, “These are people—literal TERRORlSTS—who are bringing deadIy drugs into our country… next question.”

What authority?

Errrr, how about the authority of protecting the country from foreign enemies, which is their sworn duty under the Constitution?

As we highlighted earlier, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth noted that this incident in which 11 drug trafficking terrorists were vaporised, would just be the beginning.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio echoed Hegseth by stating “strikes like this WILL happen again!”

“They were heading towards the U.S. to flood our country with POISON, and under President Trump, those days are OVER,” Rubio urged.

“The President of the United States is going to wage war on narcoterrorist organizations,” he added.

“Interdiction does not work, because these drug cartels know that they are going to lose 2% of their cargo. They bake it into their economics, Rubio further asserted, adding “What WILL stop them is when you blow them up.”

Meanwhile, once again, the only Democrat to back defending the country from complete wrong ‘uns is Senator John Fetterman.

“I fully support confronting the scourge of cartel drug trafficking to our nation,” Fetterman declared.

