Watch: Vance Urges UK Patriots To Defend Their Culture Against Starmer Mass Migration Betrayal

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

US Vice President JD Vance has sent a direct message of support to Britons standing up for their culture, telling attendees of the Unite the Kingdom rally to push forward despite Keir Starmer’s attempts to silence opposition to mass migration.

The rally, held this past weekend in London and organised by Tommy Robinson, saw thousands of patriots turn out waving British flags.

Starmer’s government had tried to sabotage the event by blocking visas for 11 foreign speakers it labelled “far-right agitators.”

🚨 WOW! JD Vance just broke it down PERFECTLY for patriots in the West rising up against 3rd world migration, BUCKING Keir Starmer calling it "far-right"



"To everybody in the UK who rejects [3rd world migration], I'd encourage them to just KEEP ON GOING! It's OK to want to… pic.twitter.com/cKUjz95Nt7 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 19, 2026

The Prime Minister openly boasted about the bans on X, writing “I’ll always champion peaceful protest. But the Unite the Kingdom march organisers are peddling hatred and division. We’ve already blocked visas for far-right agitators who want to come here to spew their extremist views. They don’t speak for the decent, fair, respectful Britain I know.”

He followed up: “Today the voices of division will be loud. They don’t speak for the country I know, one that belongs to all of us.”

A video from the event captured a striking contrast, showing a left-wing woman in tears hugging her masked companion in fright at the sight of the national flag.

Left-wing woman breaks down in TEARS while hugging mask wearing boyfriend after being triggered by thousands of people marching with British flags. 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/8JMyBBq3kw — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) May 18, 2026

Vance rejected the establishment narrative that wanting secure borders equals extremism.

“To everybody in the UK who rejects 3rd world migration, I’d encourage them to just KEEP ON GOING! It’s OK to want to defend your culture!” Vance stated.

He added, “All over the West is this idea that the way to generate prosperity is to bring in MILLIONS and millions of unvetted people and DROP them into your neighborhoods — and we simply reject that idea!”

“It’s OK to want to live in a safe neighborhood. It’s okay to want your job to go to yourself and your neighbors and not to a stranger who you don’t even know. It is reasonable for the people in Western societies to want to control who comes into their country and who doesn’t,” Vance stressed.

He added: “A lot of people, frankly, a lot of people in the media have tried to persuade all of those people that it’s somehow racist to want to protect your borders… even though very often the very people who are most affected by low wage immigration are lower income black and Hispanic Americans right here in the United States of America, and I guarantee that’s true in the UK.”

Vance concluded by drawing a direct link to America First: “So we believe in making America great again. You can’t do that unless you protect your borders. I’d encourage our friends in the UK to follow the same path.”

This latest intervention builds on Vance’s repeated clashes with Starmer and European leaders. He previously called out the British Prime Minister to his face over the UK’s free speech crackdown.

The US later vowed to use its “full arsenal of tools” against Starmer’s policies

Vance has also long warned about the dangers of Europe’s migration experiment, describing it as “civilisational suicide”

He has cautioned that Islamist extremists could seize control of European nukes within 15 years.

Vance has also triggered globalist outrage with his blunt speeches on replacement-level migration.

While Starmer brands patriotic pushback as “hatred and division,” ordinary Britons at the rally made clear they simply want what Vance described as basic common sense: safe streets, jobs for locals, and control over their borders.

Vance’s words arrive as frustration with open borders boils over across the West. Working-class communities on both sides of the Atlantic are paying the price through suppressed wages, overburdened services, and rising insecurity — effects the political class routinely dismisses.

By standing with those who reject cultural erasure, Vance is highlighting a fundamental truth: people of free nations have the sovereign right to preserve their identity and security.

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.